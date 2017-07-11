2017 City, school board election results

Burlingame mayor, most USD 454 board members keep seats

LYNDON — Burlingame mayor Vikki Demars easily fended off a challenge from Ethan Greene after results of the 2017 city and school board elections were announced. Demars received 174 votes to Greene's 27.

Write-in votes still were being counted, but the rest of the results are attached.

All but one of the Burlingame USD 454 school board members up for election this year kept their seats. All faced at least one challenger.

Position 4: Incumbent Billie L. McClure bested Anne Baer, 158 to 126.

Position 5: Incumbent Pamela Masters bested Jamie (Moon) Bowman, 164 to 131.

Position 6: Incumbent Brandi Shaffer held off a last-minute write-in challenge from Joey Punches, 162 to 101 write-in votes (it was not immediately known how many write-in votes were for Punches or others).

Position 7 (at large): Donna Young (156 votes) bested incumbent Jackie Diver (102) and challenger Bruce W. Love (50).

Scranton also had a contested election for city council seats, with three people competing for two seats. Although 41 write-in votes remained to be counted and that could, in theory, change the results, it appears as if Val Corpening (33 votes) and Jack Mayfield (29 votes) will win the seats. Rusty Morris received 14 votes.

See the complete, though unofficial, votes here.. The votes are unofficial until certified by county commissioners.