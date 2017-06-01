Alley discussion returned to zoning committee

OSAGE CITY—The Osage City Council heard an update from Tom DeBaun, planning and zoning committee, during the Dec. 13 meeting regarding the opening of a partially closed alley running parallel between Lakin and Holiday streets, between Seventh and Eighth streets.

At the Nov. 22, meeting, the council directed the planning and zoning committee to hold a public hearing regarding the matter.

“We tabled the matter of setting a public hearing” DeBaun said. “It appears it’s basically a traffic ordinance. I’ve been on planning since 1980. I don’t recall a planning and zoning commission holding a hearing on an ordinance that wasn’t a planning and zoning ordinance.”

DeBaun also expressed concern that resident Lorraine Davis, who had initially requested the alley be opened by the board, would be unable to attend the meeting in the coming months.

“Historically, my preference has been so that if you have a public hearing, it’s ideal to have the part that requested the change be present at the proceeding,” DeBaun said.

Rick Godderz, city attorney, weighed in on the matter.

“When I first saw this come up, to me, it seemed like it was an alley closing situation, which would be consistent with having public hearing on this kind of an issue,” said Godderz. “Now I’m reading issue, and it appears maybe it’s an argument about the use of the traffic way. It’s up to council then.”

“There is a fence that would need to be removed by the owner or by the city,” said Casey Mussatto, planning and zoning committee chairman.

“The council just wanted to make sure all the owners were involved and heard about it,” said Rod Willis, city manager.

The council directed planning and zoning to go ahead with the public hearing.

“We’ll continue to move in that direction,” DeBaun said.

Golf committee

Matt Harmon, member of the Osage City Golf Board, spoke with council members regarding a meeting between the board and Bryan Minnis, GreatLIFE chief development officer. The council had committed the city to entering into a contract to become a GreatLIFE affiliate at its Dec. 13.

The contract would begin in March 1, but Minnis agreed to advise the city and the board in the months prior. The meeting between the board and Minnis was held Dec. 20 at the golf course.

“He had a lot of ideas on advertisement,” Harmon said. “His whole goal was to get new blood to the golf course. Giving away free golf at events around the county, and at the lakes.”

Harmon also discussed monthly membership payments, as well as discounts for referrals and new members – promotions aimed to get more members at the course.

He also said GreatLIFE hoped to install its point of sale computer system to track sales and play at the course.

“I thought it was a good meeting, there’s still lots left to do,” Harmon said.

The board also planed to send a letter to members updating them on the changes.

Harmon and Willis also updated the council on members of a planned committee of city staff, council members and board members to oversee the direction of the course. The committee will include board members Harmon, Richard Burkdoll and Gordon Worth; council members Dale Schwieger and Jeanette Swarts; Willis; Katie Hodge, city treasurer; and Corey Linton, parks and recreation director.

“Whenever you’re ready to have a meeting, we’ll be glad to get together,” Willis said.

Sewer project update

Joey Lamond, utilities superintendent, updated the council on bidding for Phase 1 off the lagoon and sanitary sewer improvements.

“We’re going to have a pre-bid meeting Jan.4 for prospective contractors,” Lamond said. “It will be mandatory for be at the pre-bid meeting.”

The work is divided between two divisions. Division A includes the repair of 13 manholes, along with the inspection of 8,918 feet of sewer lines and various repairs. Division B includes construction and fabrication of lagoon piping improvements. Bidders may submit proposals for one or both of the sections.

Lamond said the opening of bids is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Jan. 23, and recommendations would be prepared for the Feb. 14 meeting.