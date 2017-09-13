Arrest warrant details August shooting incident

LYNDON — An apparent dispute between two men that goes back at least two-and-a-half years may have been a factor in an early August shooting that led to criminal charges against two men. No one was injured.

An arrest warrant affidavit was released to the Osage County Herald-Chronicle last week after an open records request. The arrest warrant details information that led the Osage County Sheriff’s Department to arrest Christopher Warthen, 38, Overbrook, who was charged in Osage County District Court with attempted first-degree murder and drug-related charges after an Aug. 6 incident. Another man, Cory Molloy, 38, Carbondale, later was charged with solicitation to commit first-degree murder.

According to the affidavit, the man who was reported as the victim said Warthen previously threatened to shoot or kill him. The man showed a deputy text messages between May 5, 2015, to Feb. 15, 2016, with one that said “You better be ready to protect your life.” The man said he blocked the number, moved and had not had contact with Warthen for about six months until the Aug. 6 incident.

