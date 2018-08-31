Michigan Valley beach closed

The U.S Army Corps of Engineers at Pomona Lake announced Sept. 31 that Michigan Valley Swim Beach will be closed after receiving positive test results for blue-green algae.

"The swim beach is closed as of Thursday, Aug. 30. Testing by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment conducted on Monday, Aug. 27 showed unsafe levels of harmful blue-green-algae at the swim beach prompting officials to close the beach. Officials will continue to monitor the lake, but the entire lake remains in a watch status," Scott Rice, operations manager for Melvern Lake said. "We encourage visitors to be vigilant of lake signage and to understand conditions could change along with the weather."

Kansas Department of Health and Environment will continue to monitor these public waters and will update the status as conditions warrant. For more information contact the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Pomona Lake at (785) 453-2201 or visit the Kansas Department of Health and Environment website at www.kdheks.gov.