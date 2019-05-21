Dec. 19, 1960 – May 19, 2019

OSAGE CITY — Benny J. Brouhard, Osage City, died at his home Sunday, May 19, 2019. He was 58.

Benny was born Dec. 19, 1960 in Topeka, the son of Francis L. and Barbara Wood Brouhard. He was raised in Topeka and lived there until moving to Osage County 20-years ago. He enjoyed hand working on knives and target shooting. Earlier in his life, he enjoyed hunting. Benny also liked to spend as much time with his family as possible. He was known for his engaging personality and ability to give everybody a hard time.

He married he married Debbie Herrick in Topeka, June 18, 1982. Benny and Debbie had been companions for more than 47-years.

Benny was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Rick Brouhard and Dan Brouhard.

He is survived by his wife, Debbie Brouhard, Osage City; daughter, Jessica Anna Watts and husband, Todd, Overbrook; son, Benny Brouhard II and wife, Sadie, Osage City; sister, Mary Sue Comp and husband, Billy, Topeka; and his nieces, nephews and cousins.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 24, 2019, at Davidson Funeral Home.