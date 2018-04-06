Bettys Celebrate 65 Years of Marriage

Charles and Viola Beatty will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary June 6 with a family dinner.

They began dating before they graduated from Lyndon High School. After Charles served two years in the Army, they settled on a farm southeast of Lyndon. Farming was mostly hay for the horses Charles raised or trained. He became a well-known auctioneer, with Viola assisting as a clerk or cashier. In 1974, they opened Beatty’s Western Wear in Lyndon and retired in 2008 from this endeavor. After living on Highway 68 for 62 years, they moved to 1126 Gum Rd., Lyndon.

The oldest of three sons, Dave Beatty and his wife, Connie, live in Lodi, Calif. Russ and his wife, Robin, live in Emporia. Ed resides in Lyndon. The family also includes two grandsons, Colton, Lyndon, and Timmy, Lodi, Calif.