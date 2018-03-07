Blue-Green Algae at Melvern Lake's Outlet Park

By Tammy Schlingmann on Tue, 07/03/2018 - 15:55

The U.S Army Corps of Engineers announce the existence of a blue-green algae bloom at the Outlet Park Campground (River Pond) and Outlet Park swim beach downstream of Melvern Lake. Blue-green algae identification tests have confirmed the presence of the algae. The most recent tests showed the presence of the toxin microcystin but levels can increase or decrease on a daily basis. Hot and sunny weather conditions combined with high nutrient levels create ideal conditions for harmful algae bloom growth. Swimming is not allowed at the Outlet Swim Beach and all wading and contact with algae is highly discouraged. Visitors can utilize Coeur d'Alene Park Swim Beach on the main body of the lake, located west of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Office.

Read More at: http://www.nwk.usace.army.mil/Media/News-Releases/Article/1565532/public...

