Boil Water Advisory Issued by KDHE for portions of Overbrook

TOPEKA – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has issued a boil water advisory for portions of the City of Overbrook located in Osage County. The boil water advisory will affect the following two areas of town:

All customers on Elm Street south of Market Street. This will also affect customers on 2nd Street one block west of Elm Street.

All customers east of Maple Street between Highway 56 and 5th Street. This also includes customers along Highway 56 east of Maple Street to the city lake (including Casey’s General Store and Grace Community Church).

Customers should observe the following precautions until further notice:

If your tap water appears dirty, flush the water lines by letting the water run until it clears.

Boil water for one minute prior to drinking or food preparation or use bottled water.

Dispose of ice cubes and do not use ice from a household automatic icemaker.

Disinfect dishes and other food contact surfaces by immersion for at least one minute in clean tap water that contains one teaspoon of unscented household bleach per gallon of water.

Water used for bathing does not generally need to be boiled. Supervision of children is necessary while bathing so that water is not ingested. Persons with cuts or severe rashes may wish to consult their physicians.

The advisory took effect on December 11, 2018 and will remain in effect until the conditions that placed the system at risk of bacterial contamination are resolved. KDHE officials issued the advisory because of two-line break resulting in a losses of pressure in the system. Failure to maintain adequate pressure may result in a loss of chlorine residuals and bacterial contamination.

Regardless of whether the public water supplier or KDHE announced a boil water advisory, only KDHE can issue the rescind order following testing at a certified laboratory.

If you have questions, please contact the water system or you may call KDHE at 785-296-1317. For consumer information please visit KDHE’s PWS Consumer Information webpage: http://www.kdheks.gov/pws/emergencyresponse/water_disruption.htm

Restaurants and other food establishments that have questions about the impact of the boil water advisory on their business can contact the Kansas Department of Agriculture’s food safety & lodging program at kda.fsl@ks.gov or call 785-564-6767.

For updates online, go to:

the KDHE news website at https://khap2.kdhe.state.ks.us/NewsRelease/nr_index.aspx,

the KDHE Facebook page at http://Facebook.com/KDHEnews or

the KDHE Twitter page at http://Twitter.com/KDHE.