Boil Water Advisory Rescinded for 10 Purchasing Systems of PWWSD No. 12

Boil Water Advisory Still in Effect for the City of Melvern in Osage County

TOPEKA – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has rescinded a boil water advisory for 10 of the purchasing systems of Public Wholesale Water Supply District No. 12. The advisory was issued because of a line break resulting in a loss of pressure in the system. Failure to maintain adequate pressure may result in a loss of chlorine residuals and bacterial contamination.

City of Lebo

City of Waverly

Osage Co. RWD No. 4

City of Lyndon

City of Williamsburg

Melvern Res Arrow Rock

City of Pomona

Anderson Co. RWD No. 4

Remainder of Coffey Co. RWD 3

City of Quenemo

The boil water advisory remains in effect for the City of Melvern in Osage County because of a positive bacteriological sample. Additional sampling must be conducted.

Public water suppliers in Kansas take all measures necessary to notify customers quickly after a system failure or shutdown. Regardless of whether it’s the supplier or KDHE that announces a boil water advisory, KDHE will issue the rescind order following testing at a certified laboratory.

Laboratory testing samples collected from Public Wholesale Water Supply District No. 12 and the purchasing systems listed above indicate no evidence of contamination and all other conditions that placed the system at risk of contamination are deemed by KDHE officials to be resolved.

For updates online, go to:

the KDHE news website at https://khap2.kdhe.state.ks.us/NewsRelease/nr_index.aspx,

the KDHE Facebook page at http://Facebook.com/KDHEnews or

the KDHE Twitter page at http://Twitter.com/KDHE.