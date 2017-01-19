Boy Scouts to host outdoor event this weekend

Jayhawk Area Council, Boy Scouts of America will host the Klondike Derby Jan. 20-22 at Pomona Lake, 110 Mile Park. This year's Theme is Call of the Wild, based on the book by Novelist Jack London.

New this year, will be a Klondike Village with Mountain Man displays of period tools and skills, plus an Native American Indian Tee Pee and artifacts with a real Buffalo Hide.

The Klondike Derby is a wintertime activity/campout sponsored by the Jayhawk Area Council, that tests scout's skills for winter preparedness, first-aid, fire building, problem-solving/team building and more. Adult Scout Volunteers will also be there to learn Introduction to Outdoor Leadership Skills (ITOLS) plus many other scouters (adult volunteers) serving as Mayors in each of the three courses, oversee by their own Governors. This event would not be possible without a great number of volunteers and the Klondike Committee (Core Staff) that returns year-after-year to support the event.

The Boy Scout Course Governor is Jack Collie, representing the Shawnee District. This course is ideal for scouts ages 10-13 and older.

The Extreme Course Governor is Matt Riley, representing the Oregon Trail District. This course is ideal for scouts and venturing youth (young men and young women ages 13-20) to explore and demonstrate survival techniques, navigation savvy and test out the geo-cashing and compass courses.

The Webelos Course Governor is Tony Leek, representing the Sojadi District. This course will give the Scouts a challenge and develop their ability to work as a patrol as they prepare to become a Boy Scout.

Irene Haws is the Klondike Czarina (Chair) and Alex Mosakowski, Sojadi District Executive, serves as the Staff Advisor.

Special Thanks to Bradley Cox and Scott Rice with Pomona Lake, US Army Corps of Engineers, who will be present at the Awards Ceremony Saturday Afternoon.

A special guest will be Chris Sawyer, Senior Program Development Specialist for the National Jamboree to be held this Summer.