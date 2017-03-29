Burlingame to host bluegrass event

BURLINGAME — Mark Hecht, owner of Trail Songs Music, plans on holding a grand opening 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. April 1 for his Stage 56 on Santa Fe Trail.

“At the Winfield Bluegrass Festival, all the stages are numbered,” said Hecht, “Stage 56 is a play off of that, I wanted to promote interest in traveling the Santa Fe Trail Highway 56.”

The event will hear bluegrass, folk and Americana artists. Seven bands will play, sponsored by Trail Songs Music and the Burlingame Chamber of Commerce. The event is timed to coincide with the Burlingame citywide garage sale day.

Bands playing include the Wood Valley Pickers, Prospect Bluegrass, Kelley Werts & the Poke Salad Orchestra, the Ready Brothers, Annie Wilson & Tallgrass Express, Pastense and the Vogts Sisters. The event has drawn support from Baldwin City, Burlingame, Council Grove, Overbrook and Kansas City businesses.

“Its a real eclectic selection of music done in a folk bluegrass, almost a folk rock thing,” said Hecht, “I want to emphasize the music. If there’s anything else it’s just dressing.”