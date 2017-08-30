Burlingame, meet Burlingame

By Vickie Moss on Wed, 08/30/2017 - 10:20
BURLINGAME – A Burlingame was in Burlingame last week.

Richard Burlingame, a truck driver from Pennsylvania, stopped at various sites Tuesday, Aug. 22, in Burlingame for a quick tour of the city named after his distant cousin, Anson Burlingame.

Leslie Holman, city council member, met Richard Burlingame and took him to the Schuyler Museum. It was the first time Holman had met a member of the Burlingame family, and he wasn’t sure if other family members had visited since Anson Burlingame came to the 3-year-old city located on the historic Santa Fe Trail more than 160 years ago.

To read the full story, see the PDF Edition.

