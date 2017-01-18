Burlingame Winter Royalty rescheduled for Jan. 19

By Jeremy Gaston on Wed, 01/18/2017 - 12:27

The threat of icy conditions, and school closings for many opponents, led to the cancelling of area sporting events last weekend.

Burlingame High School was scheduled to host Olpe Jan. 13 for its Winter Royalty basketball games. The games have been rescheduled for Thursday, Jan. 19.

Marais des Cygnes Valley’s basketball games at Lebo have also been reschedule for tonight.

Osage City basketball games at Lyndon have been postponed to Jan. 24.

Santa Fe Trail basketball games against Anderson County have been rescheduled to Feb 7. The mini cheer clinic performance scheduled for last Friday evening at Santa Fe Trail has been rescheduled to Jan. 31. The Basehor Bobcat Classic wrestling tournament last weekend was cancelled, with no plans to reschedule.

