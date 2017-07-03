Burn ban continued for March 7

Burn ban announced

Bret Lewis, Alternate Emergency Manager/Communications, has announced a burn ban in effect for today, March 7.

Rangeland fire danger index is extreme. No outdoor burning. Burn permits suspended. A red flag warning is in effect.

Extreme fire danger means that fires start quickly, spread furiously and burn intensely. All fires are potentially serious.

All outdoor burning should be avoided.

Red flag warning remains in effect. Low relative humidity and strong winds.

Minimum relative humidity values of 12 to 16 percent are likely.

West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 30 to 45 mph are likely.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Any and all outdoor burning should avoided.