Fire danger to remain high

Bryce Romine, Osage County Emergency Management Director is letting the burn ban issued yesterday Nov. 21, 2017 to expire at 8 a.m. this morning Nov. 22. The fire danger will be high today and expect it to remain high to very high for the next few days.

During a discussion with the National Weather Service yesterday, they predict that we will continue to have dry conditions for the next couple of weeks.