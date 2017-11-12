Burn ban permits suspended

No burning today Dec. 11

Bryce Romine, Osage County Emergency Management Director announced that all burn permits are suspended for today, Dec. 11, 2017. This is a no burn day. No outside burning allowed.

This is a red flag warning. Extreme fire danger today.

Very high fire danger today. The Rangeland Fire Danger Index will be in the extreme category.

Extreme fire danger means, that fires start quickly, spread furiously and burn intensely. All fires are potentially serious. All outdoor vurning should be avoided in areas with extreme fire danger.

Todays forecast – Mostly sunny, with a high near 57. Windy, with a northwest wind 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.

