Burn ban permits suspended

By Rosie Blacketer on Fri, 02/16/2018 - 10:19

No burning today Feb. 16

Bryce Romine, Osage County Emergency Management Director announced that all burn permits are suspended for today, Feb. 16, 2018. This is a no burn day. No outside burning allowed.

Fire Danger is expected to be very high for Saturday and Sunday.

Very high fire danger today.

The Rangeland Fire Danger Index will be in the very high category.

Very high danger means, that fires control will be very difficult and require extended effort. All fires are potentially serious. All outdoor burning is not recommended.

