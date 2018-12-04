Burn permits suspended

No burning today April 12

Bryce Romine, Osage County Emergency Management Director announced that all burn permits are suspended for today, April 12, 2018. This is a no burn day. No outside burning allowed.

The Very High Fire Danger Index will be in the very high fire danger category.

Very high fire danger means, that fires start quickly, spread furiously and burn intensely. All fires are potentially serious. All outdoor burning should be avoided.

Today, sunny with a high near 81. Breezy, with a south wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.