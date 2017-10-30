Burn permits suspended today Oct. 30, 2017

Oct. 30, 2017

Bryce Romine, Osage County Emergency Management Director announced that all burn permits are suspended for today, Oct. 30, 2017. This is a no burn day. No outside burning allowed.

Very high fire danger today. The Rangeland Fire Danger Index will be in the very high category.

Very high fire danger means, fire control will be very difficult and require extended effort. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

Todays forecast – Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 52. Breezy, with a northwest wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

