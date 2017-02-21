February 10, 1937 - February 19, 2017

WAVERLY — Calvin E. Pegram died Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017, at Stormont-Vail Hospital, Topeka. He was 80.

He was born Feb. 10, 1937, in Eldred, Ill., the son of Clinton and Bessie Bushnell Pegram.

Calvin had lived in Quenemo for many years before moving to Waverly in 2006. Calvin graduated from high school in Carrollton, Ill., and then served in the United States Air Force from 1955 to 1963. He served in the 90th Field Maintenance Squadron at Forbes Air Force Base and then the 576th Strategic Missile Squadron at Vandenberg Air Force Base. He worked as a union carpenter in construction for many years. He was a member of the Carpenters Union Local 61 in Kansas City and Local 1445 in Topeka, was a member of the Waverly American Legion Post #119 and the Quenemo United Methodist Church.

On Feb. 8, 1957, Calvin was married to Patty Meiers, in Quenemo. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings.

Calvin is survived by his wife, Patty, of the home; his four children, Steve (Ronda) Pegram, Silver Lake, Tim Pegram, Quenemo, Pam (Jerry) Rice, Waverly and Jill (Scott) Stevenson, Vassar; 12 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Memorial services for Calvin will be 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23 at Feltner Funeral Chapel, in Lyndon. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services at the funeral home. Inurnment will be in the Oak Hill Cemetery at Quenemo.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions may be made to the Waverly American Legion Post #119, or the Marais des Cygnes Valley High School, for a technical education scholarship, sent in care of Feltner Funeral Home, 818 Topeka Avenue, Lyndon, KS 66451.

