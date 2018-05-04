Car show cancelled

Twin Lakes Cruisers cancel Saturday car show

It is with great disappointment that the Twin Lakes Cruisers will be canceling Saturday’s car show. After watching the weather all week, the organization met and decided, due to the weather forecast it was not worth the risk of other car enthusiasts coming to the show.

The organization also felt that it would no be a good turnout anyway due to the weather forecast of snow and sleet that is being predicting. The Cruisn n' Cook'n show has officially been cancelled.

However, the craft fair that was part of the show will still be held at the COF building (the old Dollar Store).

For all of you that pre-registered, Twin Lakes Cruisers wanted to do the right thing by you and will honor the pre-registrations for next years car show.

Twin Lakes Cruisers thank everyone for their understanding in this matter.