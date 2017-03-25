Carbondale completes requirements for recreation grant

CARBONDALE — The Carbondale City County recessed during Monday’s regular meeting for a public hearing with Garrett Nordstrom, Governmental Assistance Services, to close out the Community Development Block Grant for the recreational improvements at City Park.

“We’re fixing to close out the project,” Nordstrom said. “I think we got our money. Is there anything else we need to cover?”

Council and staff noted some smaller issues.

“I don’t think all the landscaping and seeding is done,” said Mike Fulton, mayor. “We still have key issues with the shelter and bathrooms. We need keys for the police department, so they can lock it up.”

Paula Tryon also noted a possible issue in the final payment to the contractor.

“She said they were $6,546 short,” Tryon said.

Nordstrom said he’d help work with the engineers, BG Consultants, and contractor, Trinium, Inc., to remedy the remaining issues.

“I’m sure it’s worth 6,000 to him,” Nordstorm said.

City personnel reflected dissatisfaction with the contractor, but overall satisfaction with the project.

“In all the time I’ve done this, I’ve never dealt with a contract like this,” Nordstrom said.

“I don’t think we’ll be using it again,” Fulton said.

“I don’t think anyone will,” Nordstrom said.

Warm temperatures Sunday and Monday saw increased use of the park.

“There were people down there today using it,” said John Ryan, council president. “I think it’s going to be a great part of our community. I’m pretty excited about that.”

“It does look nice,” said Cheryl Lister, council member.

“It does,” Nordstrom said. “That playground has come a long way.”

In other business, the council:

• approved a request from Brad Haugh, maintenance, to purchase a used New Holland tractor and mower for the city for $15,500.

“Do we have the money in the account to pay for it?” Asked Dawn Sitz, council member. “I make a motion we buy this tractor before it’s gone.”

Haugh contacted the owner prior to the end of the meeting.

• tabled a bid from Public Engineering Consultants, Wichita, for $9,750 to study the total organic carbon content in the city’s water supply, which has triggered water notices several times in recent year.

total organic content bid from PEC – there’s $5,000 available for us, for the engineering services. Anything over $5000

“I think we should table it until we find out more,” Fulton said.

• heard Mid-America Nutrition Center, has chosen to pursue a different site, the Elm Building, for meal distribution services. The center had considered the city hall kitchen.

“We didn’t pass, so we’re done,” said Larry Hinck, council member.

• approved a six-month extension for a resident to mitigate a exorbitant water bill. The council took no action on a complaint about water use.

• tabled action on a request from the girl scouts to create a flower garden in the park. Council would take up the consideration when more information could be presented.

• approved Gordon Smith, police chief, attend a conference April 3-5 in Hutchinson. Smith also requested to remove the tree at the police station to put up a flagpole.

• approved a request from Smith to place a shooting range for the department at West Lake.

“This would be law enforcement exclusive, for our department,” Smith said. “There’s an area out there. There’s already a berm.”

City employees will work the hours required to prepare the area.

“It’d be great if you could practice with your weapons right here,” said Cheryl Lister, council member.

• approved Paula Tryon attend basics of budgeting workshop April 28 in Topeka for $60; and approved Haugh attend lead and copper regulation workshop April 5.

• proposed a possible citywide cleanup day for April 29.