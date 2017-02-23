Chargers send seven wrestlers to state

CARBONDALE — The Chargers wrapped up a trio of home wrestling events with a third-place team finish in the Class 4A Regional Wrestling Tournament Feb. 17-18 at Santa Fe Trail High School.

“This was the third week in a row of hosting big events, and it was a good one,” said Regan Erickson, Chargers head coach. “Overall, we wrestled pretty well. Getting seven wrestlers in the top three, with us going seven for seven in the final round, is a great way to finish.”

The Chargers won four championship matches and three third-place matches to place third overall.

“I really liked how we finished matches,” Erickson said. “The team really worked hard at not only winning, but by trying to score more match points to get us more team points. We came up a little short, finishing third, but it wasn’t without good effort. High highs and low lows, that’s the way regionals goes.”

Regional champions were Aaron Buterakos (106, 23-4), Christian Davis (113, 31-1), Bryce Erickson (145, 17-3) and Jake Hastings (285, 33-2). Third-place finishers were Carter Greenfield (126, 30-7), Gage Greenfield (160, 31-10) and Evan Dean (220, 31-4).

“It’s the fourth trip in a row for Christian, Bryce and Jake,” Erickson said. “They all had a good showing winning regional titles. Freshman Aaron Buterakos set himself up for a good state run while also winning a regional title.

“Returning for second trip to state is sophomore Carter Greenfield, as he finished third behind the number two and three state ranked wrestlers.

“Having a freshman at 220, and a first-year wrestler as a senior, expectations can’t be too high, but Evan Dean and Gage Greenfield have both had incredible seasons on any standard, and I am very excited for them to compete at state,” Erickson said. “Both are fearless, and the only difference is Evan will get three more cracks at it.”

Buterakos went 3-0, pinning his first two opponents before beating Cameron Smith, Holton in an 11-4 decision in the championship. Davis also went 3-0, earning a pin, an 8-1 major decision and an 8-4 decision over Xavier Seaton, Bonner Springs, in the finals.

Erickson went 4-0 in his bracket with a bye and 2 pins, closing with a 9-6 decision against Patterson Starcher, Tonganoxie, in the finals. Hastings went 4-0 with a bye, two pins and a 3-1 decision against Sam Christy, Spring Hill.

Carter Greenfield went 4-1, losing to runner-up Noah Nemer, Spring Hill, in the semifinals, but closing out with 6-1 and 9-5 decisions in the consolation bracket. Gage Greenfield followed a similar path, losing to runner-up Scott Harman, Baldwin City, in the semifinals, then clearing consolation with a pin and a 10-1 major decision.

Dean took his only loss in the semifinals from regional runner-up Tel Wittmer, Holton. He won a tight 1-0 decision in the consolation semifinals, then pinned his last opponent in the third round.

Other competitors for the Chargers were Gus Buterakos (120, 8-11), who went 2-2; Zach Jeanneret (132, 9-19) who went 1-2; Caleb Jeanneret (138, 21-10) who went 3-2; Derrick Martinek (152, 27-7), who went 2-2; and Scott Spoonemore (195, 5-6) who went 0-2.

The biggest sting was state qualifier Derrick Martinek, who just got edged in two matches to keep him from returning to state,” Erickson said. “Derrick had an outstanding career and was an excellent leader, and is a big part of the success this team has had.

“Senior Scott Spoonemore also narrowly missed a trip to state, but battled back from an early season injury to be able to compete well for the Chargers,” Erickson said. “Sophomores Gus Buterakos and Caleb Jeanneret, and freshman Zach Jeanneret gained valuable experience and will be sure to improve for next season.”

The Chargers’ seven qualifiers will compete in the Class 4A State Wrestling Tournament Friday and Saturday at Salina Bicentennial Center.

Team scores — Tonganoxie 195, Bonner Springs 181.5, Santa Fe Trail 159, Holton 126, Basehor-Linwood 110, Spring Hill 109.5, Ottawa 88, Baldwin 73, Eudora 39, Jefferson West 37, Miege 33, Atchison 25, KC Piper 12, Hayden 9, KC Ward 4.

Championship finals — 106 — Buterakos, Santa Fe Trail dec. Smith, Holton, 11-4. 113 — Davis, Santa Fe Trail dec. Seaton, Bonner Springs, 8-4. 120 — McClellan, Tonganoxie dec. Roush, Holton, 11-6. 126 — Hitchcock, Bonner Springs maj. dec. Nemer, Spring Hill, 14-6. 132 — Nirschl, Basehor-Linwood dec. Riedel, Tonganoxie, 1-0. 138 — Huseman, Tonganoxie dec. Green, Baldwin, 5-2. 145 — Erickson Santa Fe Trail dec. Starcher, Tonganoxie, 9-6. 152 — Trowbridge, Basehor-Linwood dec. Herron, Bonner Springs, 9-2. 160 — Hand, Tonganoxie pinned Harman, Baldwin, 2:52. 170 — Price, Holton pinned Duncan, Tonganoxie, 3:37. 182 — Knight, Tonganoxie pinned Norton, Spring Hill, 4:24. 195 — Ray, Ottawa pinned Singleton, Bonner Springs, 2:26. 220 — Willis, Bonner Springs pinned Wittmer, Holton, 5:10. 285 — Hastings, Santa Fe Trail dec. Christy, Spring Hill, 3-1.

Consolation finals — 106 — Allen, Tonganoxie dec. Olesen, Basehor-Linwood, 9-4. 113 — Smith, Spring Hill dec. Fletcher, Holton, 7-5. 120 — Daniels, Bonner Springs pinned Andrews, Eudora, 4:04. 126 — C. Greenfield, Santa Fe Trail dec. Scott, Jefferson West, 9-5. 132 — Tapia, Bonner Springs pinned Hopper, Baldwin, 1:42. 138 — Fehlhafer, Bonner Springs dec. Parenti, Ottawa, 4-0. 145 — Kennedy, Eudora dec. Nutt, Ottawa, 5-4. 152 — C. Searcy, Tonganoxie pinned Haberkorn, Hayden, 2:52. 160 — G. Greenfield, Santa Fe Trail maj. dec. Moranz, Atchison, 10-1. 170 — Warburton, Bonner Springs pinned Bailes, Miege, 2:57. 182 — Montgomery, Jefferson West pinned Creach, Ottawa, 1:42. 195 — Bejarano, Basehor-Linwood, dec. Co. Searcy, Tonganoxie, 6-1. 220 — Dean, Santa Fe Trail pinned Ferguson, Ottawa, 4:10. 285 — Tannahill, Holton pinned Stewart, Baldwin, 0:34.

Snesrud qualifies for Burlingame

ALMA — The Burlingame Bearcats ended last weekend’s Class 3-2-1A Regional Wrestling Tournament at Wabaunsee with one qualifier for the state wrestling meet Friday and Saturday in Hays.

“We took four to regionals,” said Doug Bingham, Bearcats’ head coach. “All four won at least one match and wrestled into the second day.”

The Bearcats were led by Keller Snesrud, who placed fourth at 285 pounds, winning four matches and the tournament in the consolation finals.

“His last few matches were very exciting,” Bingham said. “He wrestled Kyle Bonham from Perry-Lecompton who had already pinned us twice this year. Keller was behind 0-3 in the third when he reversed Bonham to his back and pinned him.

Snesrud followed the second-round pin with a first-period pin in the consolation semifinals.

“His next match was in the blood round against the number one seed and returning regional champion, senior Nick Stiver from Pleasant Ridge,” Bingham said. “Keller fought off Stiver’s initial charge, countered a throw, and put him on his back for a fall with about two seconds left in the first period.”

Snesrud had secured his spot at state by the start of the third-place match, where he fell to Elliot Strahm, Sebetha.

Dillon Brown (220, 5-6) went 2-2 in the tournament, Kacie Jones (120, 17-9) went 2-2, and Trevor Casto (152, 17-12) went 1-2.

Snesrud will wrestle in the Class 3-2-1A State Wrestling Tournament Friday and Saturday in Hays.

Team scores — Marysville 244, Sabetha 116.5, Riley County 101, Rossville 97, Riverside 97, Silver Lake 96.5, Royal Valley 76, Perry-Lecompton 72, St. Marys 64, Council Grove 58.5, Herington 53, Mission Valley 51.5, Atchison County 51, Wabaunsee 49, Pleasant Ridge 30, Oskaloosa 27, Burlingame 22, Hiawatha 20, Doniphan West 17.5, Onaga 5, Maur Hill 3.

Championship finals — 106 — Gleason, Mission Valley dec. Snellings, Marysville, 6-4. 113 — Bockin, Marysville pinned Archer, Rossville, 3:26. 120 — Butler, Council Grove pinned Crome, Marysville, 3:21. 126 — Harrell, Sabetha dec. Richard, Riley County, 4-3. 132 — Tubbs, Wabaunsee pinned Kuhn, Silver Lake, 1:19. 138 — Ostertag, Atchison County maj. dec. Dultmeier, Silver Lake, 8-0. 145 — Droegemeier, Wabaunsee dec. Resler, Riverside, 4-3. 152 — Slupianek, Marysville dec. Van Nest, Perry-Lecompton, SV-1 6-4. 160 — Luellen, Rossville dec. Howerton, Silver Lake, 12-6. 170 — Mintzmyer, Marysville dec. Waggoner, Riley County, 8-3. 182 — Stryker, Marysville dec. Cruickshank, St. Marys, 7-6. 195 — Ackerman, Marysville dec. Box, Royal Valley, 3-1. 220 — Duncan, Riverside dec. Garrison, Royal Valley, TB-1 5-3. 285 — Mooradian, Marysville dec. Reed, Riley County, 5-4.

Consolation finals — 106 — Woodson, Perry-Lecompton pinned Idol, Doniphan West, 4:36. 113 — C. King, St. Marys won by tech. fall over Kahle, Perry-Lecompton, 18-3. 120 — A. King, St. Marys won by tech. fall over Ware, Royal Valley, 24-6. 126 — Priddy, Silver Lake, dec. Steele, Council Grove, 5-3. 132 — House, Royal Valley pinned Oatney, Pleasant Ridge, 4:15. 138 — Gfeller, Rossville maj. dec. Capp, Marysville, 19-8. 145 — Hurla, Rossville pinned Roever, Marysville, 1:55. 152 — Juhl, Riverside dec. Moorman-Meador, Herington, 13-10. 160 — March, Riley County pinned Hagerman, Herington, 0:58. 170 — Davoren, Rossville won by injury default over Schneider, Herington. 182 — C. Rokey, Sabetha pinned Miller, Oskaloosa, 4:17. 195 — B. Rokey, Sabetha pinned Remer, Silver Lake, 1:37. 220 — Hinton, Hiawatha pinned Hanshaw, Atchison County, 2:07. 285 — Strahm, Sabetha pinned Snesrud, Burlingame, 1:00.