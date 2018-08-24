Coeur D’ Alene Park swim beach closed at Melvern Lake

MELVERN — The U.S Army Corps of Engineers at Melvern Lake announce the Coeur D’ Alene Park swim beach is closed after receiving positive test results for blue-green algae this week.

"The swim beach is closed until additional testing by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment can be conducted on Monday, August 27. Officials are monitoring the lake and have placed the swim beach and cove in a Watch status," says Scott Rice, operations manager for Melvern Lake. "We encourage visitors to be vigilant of lake signage and to understand conditions could change along with the weather."

Kansas Department of Health and Environment will continue to monitor these public waters and will update the status as conditions warrant. For more information contact the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Melvern Lake at (785) 549-3318.

Read More at: http://www.nwk.usace.army.mil/Media/News-Releases/Article/1611877/coeur-...