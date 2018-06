Community Calendar

Friday, June 22

• Melvern Sunflower Days 8 a.m. to 11 p.m., Melvern.

Saturday, June 23

• Scranton Lions Independence Day Parade and biscuits and gravy breakfast 6:30 to 9:30 a.m. at Hulsopple Community Center, 300 E. Boone St., Scranton. Donations accepted. Parade begins at 10 a.m. Events at the city park all day.

• Lyndon City Wide Clean Up Day 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Lyndon.

• Melvern Sunflower Days 9 a.m. to Midnight, Melvern.

• Osage County Fair starts 9 a.m., Lyndon Saddle Club Arena, Lyndon.

Monday, June 25

• Kiwanis will not hold a meeting due to summer schedule, one meeting per month.

Tuesday, June 26

• Auburn Farmer’s Market, Noon to 6 p.m., Presbyterian Church parking lot.

Wednesday, June 27

• Carbondale Farmers Market 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Carbondale City Park.

• Osage County Fair starts 7 a.m., Osage City Fairgrounds.

Thursday, June 28

• Osage County Fair starts 5 p.m., Osage City Fairgrounds.

• Osage County Fair parade 6:30 p.m., downtown Osage City.

Friday, June 29

• Osage County Fair starts 9 a.m., Osage City Fairgrounds.

Saturday, June 30

• Osage County Fair starts 9 a.m., Osage City Fairgrounds.

• Community Fireworks Display 10 p.m., Osage City Fairgrounds.

Tuesday, July 3

• Auburn Farmer’s Market, Noon to 6 p.m., Presbyterian Church parking lot.

Wednesday, July 4

• Pancake fee, 7 a.m. to 10 a.m., Lyndon Community Center.

• Patriotic parade, 10:30 a.m., downtown Lyndon.

• Picnic, 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Lyndon City Park.

• Free swim, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., Lyndon City Pool.

• Carbondale Farmers Market 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Carbondale City Park.

• Fireworks, at sundown, Lyndon Saddle Club arena.

• Fireworks display, beginning around dark, Overbrook City Lake.

Thursday, July 5

• Community senior citizens covered dish meeting, noon at Osage City Community Building. Osage County Senior Center bus will pick up any Osage City citizens needing a ride. Call Barbara Janes at (785) 528-3989. Entertainment by David Smart and Michelle.

Tuesday, July 10

• Auburn Farmer’s Market, Noon to 6 p.m., Presbyterian Church parking lot.

Wednesday, July 11

• Carbondale Farmers Market 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Carbondale City Park.

Tuesday, July 17

• Auburn Farmer’s Market, Noon to 6 p.m., Presbyterian Church parking lot.

Wednesday, July 18

• Carbondale Farmers Market 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Carbondale City Park.