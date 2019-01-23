Community Calendar Jan. 24 - Feb. 8

Thursday, Jan. 24

• Taco feed, 5 to 8 p.m., Eagles Club, Osage City.

• iTone Fitness, 6 to 7 p.m., 18 years and over for free, Carbondale City Hall.

• Osage County Republicans meeting 6:45 p.m. at Osage County Senior Center, 604 Market St., Osage City. This meeting will feature an overview of 2019 legislative session. The public is invited to attend.

Friday, Jan. 25

• Schuyler Museum will present its annual Kansas Day 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 12:30 to 2: 30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 25, at the museum. The museum will close for lunch from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The public is invited to attend.

• iTone Fitness, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., 18 years and over for free, Carbondale City Hall.

• Osage City High School Queen of Courts.

Monday, Jan. 28

• Rocking Toddlers, 10 to 11 a.m., Lyndon Carnegie Library, 227 E. Sixth St., Lyndon.

• iTone Fitness, 6 to 7 p.m., 18 years and over for free, Carbondale City Hall.

• Alcoholics Anonymous, 7:30 to 8:30 p.m., ELMS Community Building, 228 Main St., Carbondale.

Tuesday, Jan. 29

• Valentine Art Class – Hearts, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., for a fee, Osage City Public Library.

• iTone Fitness, 6 to 7 p.m., 18 years and over for free, Carbondale City Hall.

• Valentine Art Class – Hearts, 6 to 8 p.m., for a fee, Osage City Public Library.

Wednesday, Jan. 30

• Story Time, 10 a.m., Burlingame Library.

• iTone Fitness, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., 18 years and over for free, Carbondale City Hall.

• Tweens Crafts, 3:30 to 5 p.m., Lyndon Carnegie Library, 227 E. Sixth St., Lyndon.

• iTone Fitness, 6 to 7 p.m., 18 years and over for free, Carbondale City Hall.

• Hoops and Hooves Basketball Game (rescheduled from Jan. 23 because of inclement weather), 7 p.m., SFT High School, a fundraiser for National Honor Society scholarships.

• Adult Sewing, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Lyndon Carnegie Library, 227 E. Sixth St., Lyndon.

• Alcoholics Anonymous, 8 to 9 p.m., Parsonage House, 224 N. Topeka Ave., Osage City.

Thursday, Jan. 31

• Taco feed, 5 to 8 p.m., Eagles Club, Osage City.

• iTone Fitness, 6 to 7 p.m., 18 years and over for free, Carbondale City Hall.

Friday, Feb. 1

• iTone Fitness, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., 18 years and over for free, Carbondale City Hall.

• Marais des Cygnes Valley High School Queen of Courts.

• Santa Fe Trail High School Queen of Courts.

Saturday, Feb. 2

• Chicken and Mountain Oyster Feed, 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., Scranton VFW and Auxillary Post 2709. Menu items includes, chicken or mountain oysters, potato salad, baked beans, bread or roll, dessert and tea, coffee or water.

• Groundhog Day Community Dinner, 6 to 8 p.m., Grace Community Church. Menu items includes pancakes and “groundhog.”

Monday, Feb. 4

• iTone Fitness, 6 to 7 p.m., 18 years and over for free, Carbondale City Hall.

• Osage City Lions Club meeting, 7 p.m., Osage City Country Club.

• Alcoholics Anonymous, 7:30 to 8:30 p.m., ELMS Community Building, 228 Main St., Carbondale.

Tuesday, Feb. 5

• Overbrook senior citizen community senior citizens covered dish luncheon, noon, Brookside Retirement Community, community room, Overbrook. For more information, call Emery Elliott at (785) 665-7159.

• iTone Fitness, 6 to 7 p.m., 18 years and over for free, Carbondale City Hall.

Wednesday, Feb. 6

• iTone Fitness, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., 18 years and over for free, Carbondale City Hall.

• iTone Fitness, 6 to 7 p.m., 18 years and over for free, Carbondale City Hall.

• Alcoholics Anonymous, 8 to 9 p.m., Parsonage House, 224 N. Topeka Ave., Osage City.

Thursday, Feb. 7

• Community senior citizens covered dish meeting, noon, Osage City Community Building. Osage County Senior Center bus will pick up any Osage City citizens needing a ride. Call Barbara Janes at (785) 528-3989. Entertainment by Fern and Cliff Walder.

• Taco feed, 5 to 8 p.m., Eagles Club, Osage City.

• iTone Fitness, 6 to 7 p.m., 18 years and over for free, Carbondale City Hall.

Friday, Feb. 8

• iTone Fitness, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., 18 years and over for free, Carbondale City Hall.

• Lyndon High School Queen of Courts.

• Kiwanis annual chili and cinnamon roll feed, 5 to 7 p.m. at Osage City High School cafeteria.