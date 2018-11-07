Community Calendar July 11-18

Wednesday, July 11

• Mad Science, 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Lyndon Carnegie Library. Mad Science from Kansas City will perform.

Thursday, July 12

• Fall Gardening, 6:30 to 8 p.m., ages 16 and older. Lyndon Carnegie Library. Frontier Extension Office will provide program.

Friday, July 13

• Community United Church of Christ garage sale 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 104 SD. Fourth St., Carbondale. Boxes will also be available for Blessing Box food drive.

Saturday, July 14

• Community United Church of Christ garage sale 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 104 SD. Fourth St., Carbondale. Boxes will also be available for Blessing Box food drive.

Sunday, July 15

• Republican candidate forum 6:45 p.m. at Osage County Senior Center, 604 Market St., Osage City.

Tuesday, July 17

• Auburn Farmer’s Market, Noon to 6 p.m., Presbyterian Church parking lot.

Wednesday, July 18

• Carbondale Farmers Market 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Carbondale City Park.