Community Calendar Sept. 8 - Sept. 29

Saturday, Sept. 8

• Mennonite bake sale, 8 a.m., parking lot of Osage Custom Meats, 1039 W. Highway 31, Osage City.

• Melvern UMW penny lunch, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Melvern United Methodist Church basement.

• Children’s fishing derby, registration 1 p.m., derby 1:30 p.m. Overbrook Children’s Fishing Pond.

• Carbondale Fall Festival, 3 to 11 p.m., includes food and business vendors, car show, children’s parade, bouncers, games, farmers market, police department display, fundraiser for SFT scholarship, parade and live music with dance.

Sunday, Sept. 9

• Osage City Lions Club golf tournament, 8:30 p.m. at Osage City Golf Course. For more information, call (785) 528-3329.

Monday, Sept. 10

• Osage City Kiwanis meeting, 7 p.m., The Depot, Osage City.

Tuesday, Sept. 11

• Auburn Farmer’s Market, noon to 5:30 p.m., Presbyterian Church parking lot.

• iTone Free Fitness, 6 to 7 p.m., Carbondale City Hall. Classes are free. For more information, contact Anna Smith at (785) 221-8816 or iToneWalkiT@gmail.com.

Wednesday, Sept. 12

• Breathe of life baby quilt ministry, 3 to 4:30 p.m., Conference Room, Overbrook Public Library.

• Carbondale Farmers Market, 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Carbondale City Park.

Thursday, Sept. 13

• iTone Free Fitness, 6 to 7 p.m., Carbondale City Hall. Classes are free. For more information, contact Anna Smith at (785) 221-8816 or iToneWalkiT@gmail.com.

Friday, Sept. 14

• Osage City citywide garage sale. For more information call (785) 528-5095.

Saturday, Sept. 15

• Osage City citywide garage sale. For more information call (785) 528-5095.

• Mennonite bake sale, 8 a.m., parking lot of Osage Custom Meats, 1039 W. Highway 31, Osage City.

Tuesday, Sept. 18

• Auburn Farmer’s Market, noon to 5:30 p.m., Presbyterian Church parking lot.

• Tuesday Table, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., United Methodist Church, Overbrook.

• iTone Free Fitness, 6 to 7 p.m., Carbondale City Hall. Classes are free. For more information, contact Anna Smith at (785) 221-8816 or iToneWalkiT@gmail.com.

Wednesday, Sept. 19

• Carbondale Farmers Market, 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Carbondale City Park.

Thursday, Sept. 20

• iTone Free Fitness, 6 to 7 p.m., Carbondale City Hall. Classes are free. For more information, contact Anna Smith at (785) 221-8816 or iToneWalkiT@gmail.com.

Saturday, Sept. 22

• Scranton Fall Festival, more information to come.

• Mennonite bake sale, 8 a.m., parking lot of Osage Custom Meats, 1039 W. Highway 31, Osage City.

Monday, Sept. 24

• Osage City Kiwanis meeting, 7 p.m., The Depot, Osage City.

Tuesday, Sept. 25

• Auburn Farmer’s Market, noon to 5:30 p.m., Presbyterian Church parking lot.

• iTone Free Fitness, 6 to 7 p.m., Carbondale City Hall. Classes are free. For more information, contact Anna Smith at (785) 221-8816 or iToneWalkiT@gmail.com.

Wednesday, Sept. 26

• Carbondale Farmers Market, 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Carbondale City Park.

Thursday, Sept. 27

• iTone Free Fitness, 6 to 7 p.m., Carbondale City Hall. Classes are free. For more information, contact Anna Smith at (785) 221-8816 or iToneWalkiT@gmail.com.

Saturday, Sept. 29

• Mennonite bake sale, 8 a.m., parking lot of Osage Custom Meats, 1039 W. Highway 31, Osage City.

• Osage City Chamber of Commerce’s 6th Annual Festival of Beer, 3 to 6 p.m., 4-H Pavillion, Jones Park. Must be 21 years of age or older. Advanced tickets $25; at the door $30 and designated drivers $5.