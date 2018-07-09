Community Calendar Sept. 8 - Sept. 29

Saturday, Sept. 8
• Mennonite bake sale, 8 a.m., parking lot of Osage Custom Meats, 1039 W. Highway 31, Osage City.
• Melvern UMW penny lunch, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Melvern United Methodist Church basement.
• Children’s fishing derby, registration 1 p.m., derby 1:30 p.m. Overbrook Children’s Fishing Pond.
• Carbondale Fall Festival, 3 to 11 p.m., includes food and business vendors, car show, children’s parade, bouncers, games, farmers market, police department display, fundraiser for SFT scholarship, parade and live music with dance.
Sunday, Sept. 9
• Osage City Lions Club golf tournament, 8:30 p.m. at Osage City Golf Course. For more information, call (785) 528-3329.
Monday, Sept. 10
• Osage City Kiwanis meeting, 7 p.m., The Depot, Osage City.
Tuesday, Sept. 11
• Auburn Farmer’s Market, noon to 5:30 p.m., Presbyterian Church parking lot.
• iTone Free Fitness, 6 to 7 p.m., Carbondale City Hall. Classes are free. For more information, contact Anna Smith at (785) 221-8816 or iToneWalkiT@gmail.com.
Wednesday, Sept. 12
• Breathe of life baby quilt ministry, 3 to 4:30 p.m., Conference Room, Overbrook Public Library.
• Carbondale Farmers Market, 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Carbondale City Park.
Thursday, Sept. 13
• iTone Free Fitness, 6 to 7 p.m., Carbondale City Hall. Classes are free. For more information, contact Anna Smith at (785) 221-8816 or iToneWalkiT@gmail.com.
Friday, Sept. 14
• Osage City citywide garage sale. For more information call (785) 528-5095.
Saturday, Sept. 15
• Osage City citywide garage sale. For more information call (785) 528-5095.
• Mennonite bake sale, 8 a.m., parking lot of Osage Custom Meats, 1039 W. Highway 31, Osage City.
Tuesday, Sept. 18
• Auburn Farmer’s Market, noon to 5:30 p.m., Presbyterian Church parking lot.
• Tuesday Table, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., United Methodist Church, Overbrook.
• iTone Free Fitness, 6 to 7 p.m., Carbondale City Hall. Classes are free. For more information, contact Anna Smith at (785) 221-8816 or iToneWalkiT@gmail.com.
Wednesday, Sept. 19
• Carbondale Farmers Market, 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Carbondale City Park.
Thursday, Sept. 20
• iTone Free Fitness, 6 to 7 p.m., Carbondale City Hall. Classes are free. For more information, contact Anna Smith at (785) 221-8816 or iToneWalkiT@gmail.com.
Saturday, Sept. 22
• Scranton Fall Festival, more information to come.
• Mennonite bake sale, 8 a.m., parking lot of Osage Custom Meats, 1039 W. Highway 31, Osage City.
Monday, Sept. 24
• Osage City Kiwanis meeting, 7 p.m., The Depot, Osage City.
Tuesday, Sept. 25
• Auburn Farmer’s Market, noon to 5:30 p.m., Presbyterian Church parking lot.
• iTone Free Fitness, 6 to 7 p.m., Carbondale City Hall. Classes are free. For more information, contact Anna Smith at (785) 221-8816 or iToneWalkiT@gmail.com.
Wednesday, Sept. 26
• Carbondale Farmers Market, 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Carbondale City Park.
Thursday, Sept. 27
• iTone Free Fitness, 6 to 7 p.m., Carbondale City Hall. Classes are free. For more information, contact Anna Smith at (785) 221-8816 or iToneWalkiT@gmail.com.
Saturday, Sept. 29
• Mennonite bake sale, 8 a.m., parking lot of Osage Custom Meats, 1039 W. Highway 31, Osage City.
• Osage City Chamber of Commerce’s 6th Annual Festival of Beer, 3 to 6 p.m., 4-H Pavillion, Jones Park. Must be 21 years of age or older. Advanced tickets $25; at the door $30 and designated drivers $5.