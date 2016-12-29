Construction delays trouble Carbondale council

CARBONDALE—Pat Cox, BG Consultants, expressed frustration to the Carbondale City Council Dec. 19 regarding the ongoing construction issues with Trinium, Inc. The newly installed sidewalk and park renovation are now overdue for completion.

The project’s start date was June 20 and was set to be completed Sept. 18. An extension for Oct. 18 was awarded, but the completion date was not met.

“To date, the contractor is at $46,000 in liquidated damages by not completing these projects,” Cox said. “I need to know from you, as a council, where you want me to proceed next. Being charged $500 a day for non-completion, the numbers are adding up very fast.”

“A lot of times, the weather had a part to play in the delay of the project,” said Larry Hinck, council member. “But again, the coordination of the whole project was very poor.”

The council asked if the grant was in jeopardy of losing funding or if there was a time limit on the grant due to the contractor not fulfilling obligations.

Garrett Nordstrom, grant administrator, was present to answer the questions. Nordstrom informed the council he would ask for an extension due to the contractor not fulfilling their obligation. He stated this was a very unusual situation.

“We were strong armed by this contractor,” said Mike Fulton, mayor. “They took advantage of government money, and we have been held captive by these people at our citizen’s expense. I’m extremely ticked off by their inability to communicate with us and Pat, and when they say they are going to do something, they don’t show up.”

“The city has insurance specifically for this type of situation,” said Sue Devoe, city attorney.

“This company has failed to uphold their obligation to our city,” said John Ryan, council president.

Hinck suggested that the council hold a special meeting to discuss their options of the project not being completed. The council agreed to hold a special meeting 7 p.m. Dec. 29.

Cox said he had been holding on to payment statements because the work was not completed. Payment was received at the end of October for $167,596.58. The remaining balance is $93,368.17. The council agreed not to pay anything until the special meeting.

In other business, the council:

• purchased new tires for the police car for $592 from Carbondale Auto and Tire.

• held an executive session to discuss non-elected personnel for 15 minutes. No decisions were made after the executive session.

• approved a charter ordinance for the recreation committee.