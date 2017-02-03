County to restrict traffic on Jordan Road

LYNDON — Glen Tyson, public works supervisor for Osage County, discussed the results of recent inspections on county bridges by the Kansas Department of Transportation during the Osage County Commission meeting Monday in Lyndon.

“KDOT has sent out, to other consultants, load ratings on certain bridges in the county,” Tyson said. “This was like a year ago, when they started searching out all the information.”

Tyson said they looked at five bridges in Osage County during the last year.

“One they were wanting to increase the weight limit, a couple others they were wanting to lower, another one status quo,” Tyson said. “The fifth one they want to close. The one they want to close is a major one.”

Tyson showed the county pictures from the inspection, highlighting a heavily rusted and deteriorated steel beam beneath the Jordan Road bridge on Old U.S. 75, which spans the Marais des Cygnes River between 301st and 309th streets.

“That one, you could make the argument that road doesn’t go anywhere,” Tyson said.

The road runs adjacent to U.S. Highway 75, which merges with Jordan Road to the north and has a controlled exit at 309th Street to the south. The roads are around 1,000 feet apart.

“It’s not good news, but in other ways, at least people can still get to everywhere, if that was gone,” Tyson said.

KDOT recommended the county permanently restrict traffic from driving on the east three to six feet of the bridge, to remove any influence on the east girder.

“That’s what they want to do,” said Bob Chambers, county engineer. “If you close that one lane, you can leave it open.”

“I think we should direct Glen to make it a one-lane road while we get these studies and get more estimates,” said Ken Kuykendall, commissioner.

Commissioners approved immediately reducing the bridge to one lane of traffic. Tyson noted a recommendation by KDOT to reduce the weight limit on a second bridge on Jordan Road, which runs across Long Creek, near the county line.

“All those bridges are going to pot,” Kuykendall said. “Were they built the same time?”

The report also recommended raising the weight limit of two wooden bridges in the county. Chambers objects to increasing either limit.

“I don’t think they took into consideration the sub-structure on those timber structures,” Chambers said.

“We can leave it where it is?” asked Gaylord Anderson, commissioner.

“I think so,” Chambers said.

KDOT also recommended lowering the weight limit on a bridge across Willow Creek on 333rd Street, east of Paulen Road.

“They want to lower from 4,711 to 3,510,” Tyson said. “It’s a very poor bridge. We will go ahead and lower.”

“This is just the start,” said Chambers. “This is a five year program. They’re supposedly going to load grade every bridge at the county level. That’s 19,000-20,000 bridges.”

Tyson said 25 of the county’s bridges are scheduled to be inspected in 2017.

“We’ve got some bridges, but we’ve been doing more on bridges than most counties,” Kuykendall said. “We can only do so much with so much money, and I’ve been happy what we’ve been doing with the money.”

“You’re far ahead of the curve,” Chambers said. “We have built quite a few bridges. We did 15 structures when we did your bond program.”

“We could do another 15 easy,” Kuykendall said.

In other business, the county:

• approved a request by Laurie Dunn, sheriff, to hire a janitor for the sheriff’s office for 19 hours per week.

• approved Purchase Order 3238 for vaccines from GlaxoSmithKline for $741.40 for the county health department.

• approved Purchase Order 3231, a Landmark Dodge Charger for $34,962. The original price was $47,572 less the trade in of three vehicles, for $12,550.

• conducted a 15-minute executive session with Kim Lauffer and Kyle Osborne, appraisers department, and Walsh, county counselor, to discuss non-elected personnel. Lauffer and Osborne left the meeting prior to the end of the session.