Crosswinds counseling settles into regional office

LYNDON—The Osage County Board of Commissioners hosted an annual update from Crosswinds Counseling and Wellness, Emporia, which operates a regional office in Osage County, one of seven counties served by the organization.

Rod Runquist, chief executive officer, presented updates on the organization along with Lauren Rickner, Osage City office manager.

“This May, I will have been with the agency two years,” Rickner said. “I’ve been up here since Last April.”

Rickner said the office has been focused on regionalizing each of its satellite offices.

“Getting providers in the office every day of the week and reaching out to the community, that’s been our main focus,” Rickner said.

“We’re kind of expanding what we’re doing,” Runquist said. “We’re providing more services and being closer to the clients, provides better service, but also costs us less.”

Runquist said the organization currently works with four of the five county school districts.

“We are just getting into Marais des Cygnes Valley school district,” Runquist said. “This will be our first week there.”

They said the organization works regularly with students from Burlingame, Osage City and Santa Fe Trail schools, is working to branch out into the Three Lakes Collective, and hoped to be in Lyndon schools within the next year.

Runquist also reported on the rebranding of the organization, which operated as the Mental Health Center of East-Central Kansas prior to last year.

“We found that there were people in the community that didn’t know we existed,” Runquist said. “We’re been around since 1960. We also found out, the majority of people don’t have their own preconceived issue or stigma with receiving services from us.”

Runquist said the organization has responded to budget constraints by leasing equipment and vehicles.

“Some of the stuff has really helped,” Runquist said. “We provided 70,000 more units of service with 10 fewer employees than we had two years ago. We’re saving money by leasing the cars. We spend about $1,200 less a month. We’re spending less than we were, and we know (clients are) in a safe car.”

Those vehicles also help push the organization out into the community.

“By putting our name on everything and reaching out to everybody,” Runquist said. “We really committed ourselves to getting into the communities. People are reaching out to us a lot more.”

Runquist said the needs are far greater than the reach of the organization.

“If you go with ‘one in five people at any given time will need some kind of mental health,’ that’s 12,000 people in the seven county area, and we treat 1,800 adults,” Runquist said. “You don’t have to have a severe problem - it can be a divorce, or grieving, and we can help you out with that.”

Ambulance service

Commissioners also hosted a review of Osage County EMS, concluding the first year of a contracted standby third ambulance to be placed into service when the fulltime trucks stationed in Osage City and Carbondale are both called out.

“What we got for activations was 271 times,” said Brent Teter, CEO of TECHS, Inc., which runs Osage County EMS. “It had 41 calls, during that time it was activated.”

During the times the third truck was called out, a fourth truck was operated.

“We were able to staff that 36 times,” Teter said. “It was utilized three times.”

A fifth ambulance was activated twice.

“It was covered both times, but did not get called out.”

Donna Connell, Osage County EMS Director, said typically the service received five to six calls per day, but has seen as many as 12 to 14 calls.

“That was a busy day,” she said.

Connell said the primary reason for needing multiple units relates to the distance to each hospital, which accounts for much of the ambulance’s typical service time. He said 43 percent of calls are routed to Stormont Vaile HealthCare, Topeka, which takes an average of 37 minutes in travel time. Ten percent are sent to St. Francis Hospital, in Topeka, with additional calls going to Emporia, Burlington and Ottawa.

“Usually patient choice, unless they have a specific need that is not met,” Teter said.

He said the average time from a call to en route is just over two minutes, the arrival time after that is under 10 minutes, and each ambulance spends an average of 20 minutes on scene.

A third of calls in the county are made to Osage City, 37 percent, with 15 percent going to Carbondale, 12 percent to Lyndon and 10 percent to Burlingame.

Teter said the busiest days are Saturday, and the busiest times are from 3 to 6 p.m. daily. He said the largest number of calls, 10 percent, are related to trauma, followed by a variety of cardiac condition, accounting for eight percent of calls.

Jay Watkins, CEO, said the county was set to have a new unit, but it was damaged in route to being placed into service.

“I got rear-ended in a construction zone in a brand-new ambulance,” Watkins said. “It should be in service by next weekend. That will make the fleet pretty solid.”

The representative also reported on the construction of ambulance stations in Osage City and Carbondale.

“We finally have plans for a new station to replace the mobile home in Osage City,” Watkins said. “It’s slated on the calendar.”

Watkins said plans have expanded for the Osage City station.

“We decided to go ahead and make a few upgrades already,” Watkins said. “We’re going to do three offices, possibly three bays, so we can grow into it and so we don’t need to add onto it.”

He said they planned to talk to the Carbondale Fire Department about a headquarters for the city, but wanted to complete the Osage City project first.

Connell discussed needs with additional on-call employees for the on-call ambulances. She suggested considering an increase in the $2 stand by rate, as well as working to increase the number of on-call paramedics.

“I want to keep that interest there,” Connell said. “I can do so much with moral, but I need to give them something for that.”

The representatives also noted the service received a Bronze Award from the American Heart Association last year.

“We’re on track for a silver award for 2016,” Connell said.

“I appreciate you coming in, and mostly the job you do,” said Gaylord Anderson, commissioner.

“The previous service was in here every other week to handle complaints,” said Ken Kuykendall, commissioner. “I’m glad we don’t have to see you very often.”

Guardrail project

Glen Tyson, director of public works, told commissioners a $178,630 project to repair, install and replace 1,025 feet of guardrail around the county could begin March 15.

“The whole project, they’re looking at 12 days on everything,” Tyson said.

Tyson discussed signage and road restrictions related to the project.

“We’re going to reduce speed on Burlingame road from 50 down to 30 through the work zone,” Tyson said. “On Hoch Road, it’ll be down from 55 to 30.”

Tyson said repair work on bridge rails would also be completed during the project.

“They have two sites they are going to repair at the same time,” Tyson said.

“It’s good to get it all cleaned up,” said Ken Kuykendall, commissioner. “Might as well get them all fixed up while we’ve got a guardrail company here.”

Senior Housing

Stephanie Watson, economic development director, asked commissioners for assistance in speaking with city councils around the county for senior housing units to be constructed by the Osage County Economic Development Corporation.

“I have all the components in place,” Watson said. “I almost decided to scrap the project. The value of the tax credits dropped when (U.S. President Donald) Trump came in. I’ve worked with my investors. I got the developer to drop their piece by a large amount to make this work.”

Watson said she still needs to visit with Overbrook, Lyndon, Burlingame and Osage City during their February meetings to ask for a waiver of utility tap fees.

“I’ve secured all the property,” Watson said. “I’m asking for your assistance to attend those meetings with me or the developer. All we need is water and electricity.”

Watson said the tax credits were based on a point system, which is improved by the waiver of fees.

In other business, commissioners

• heard a request from Laurie Dunn, sheriff, to consider a $37,177 contract with Advanced Correctional Healthcare, Peoria, Ill., to perform in-house medical services at the Osage County Jail. Dunn said the costs would run similar to outside services currently used in 2015.

“We’re almost $40,000, and that does not include transportation costs of taking inmates to doctors,” Dunn said. “They won’t take them anywhere – they will come to us.”

Commissioners requested a week to go over material. Dunn said she would attempt to bring a representative from the service to the Feb. 6 county meeting.

• adopted Resolution 17-02, regarding the stop signs throughout the county. The resolution is published on Pages 8-9.

• heard from Tyson that the road and bridge department recently conducted a sweep at the county recycling center.

“I pulled everybody up there, we did a good cleaning and catching up,” Tyson said.

Tyson noted the county recycling sites fill up trailers and collection bins weekly, on average.

• suggested a Monday work session to revise the employee handbook. The handbook has not been overhauled for around 15 years. They suggested making a digital copy available online and distributing new copies following the changes.

• considered a policy addition for the senior center for procuring services and vehicles.

“I need one,” Watson said. “I’ll write something up pertaining to transportation.”

• approved a new laptop for $868 for the senior transportation, and three new licenses for Microsoft Office.

• conducted a 15-minute executive session with Watson and Pat Walsh, county counselor, and a separate 15-minute executive session with Walsh.