Dollar General requests city participate with Burlingame construction

BURLINGAME — The Burlingame City Council discussed construction of a Dollar General at 117 E. Santa Fe Avenue during its March 20 regular meeting.

Colby Capital, contractor for Dollar General, would like the city to help pave the alley that would lead up to the new store in Burlingame. The council discussed chip sealing, asphalt and concrete options for the alley.

The Dollar General contractors will be laying a concrete parking lot. Holman suggested contacting their sub contractors for reduced prices.

“What kind of utilities do you have in the alley?” asked Doug Moon, council member.

“Gas and sewer,” said Leslie D. Holman, council member.

Michelle Mullinix, council member, motioned to have Colson contact the contractors for Dollar General.

The new store is expected to be complete by late summer or early fall.

Collective insurance recommended

Kansas Municipal Energy Agency is looking for cities to join collective insurance pools. KMEA, working through the Arthur J. Gallegher Insurance Company, held a meeting last week in Russell regarding property and casualty insurance.

EMC Insurance currently covers Burlingame. KMEA would only cover property and casualties. According to Wesley Colson, superintendent, the benefit of using KMEA is that you can pick your deductible.

“EMC Insurance is going up about 20 percent, all the time,” said Colson who attended the KMEA meeting. “We took a 20 percent hit last year. Everybody will pay so much money into this pool and when an event happens, you pay a pretty low cost deductible. The rest of the claim comes out of the pool.”

Police vehicle a liability

According to Matthew Baker, Burlingame chief of police, the police department’s Chevrolet Avalanche is now a liability. Last year the Avalanche had a $7,200 replacement motor installed. Baker suggested purchase of a used Highway Patrol car for $24,000 to $26,000.

“We’ve had that vehicle in and out of the shop more times than a vehicle I’ve ever had myself,” said Baker.

“Why would we get a used car over a new one?” asked Demars. “You’re basically saving just the price of the motor you put in the Avalanche.”

Baker estimated the Avalanche’s current resale value at $15,000. Motion to purchase was denied until the police department audit is completed.

“You can put a for sale sign on it.” said Demars.

Financial for new bucket truck

Doug Moon, council member, motioned to go with Landmark National Bank, Osage City, for the lease purchase of a new Altech bucket truck. The truck will be four-wheel drive and will have an all aluminum body.

“Do you really want an aluminum body?” asked Holman.

“You have no other option,” said Colson.

The Altech truck will cost $108,915 whereas the Terrex alternative would cost $104,735. The lease will run five years.

“Landmark was willing to work with us, they did a pretty good interest rate on it,” said Wesley Colson, Burlingame superintendent.

Street repair

Colson suggested doing twice as much chip sealing to the roads in Burlingame. This year the budget is higher and the price of oil is cheaper. For $75,000 the city could cover about 30 blocks.

“The contractor did an excellent job last year,” said Moon.

Holman brought up the sunken in road on the water tower hill. Colson said he would get a quote from the chip seal contractors.

Motion was passed to push the issue to the next agenda.

Trees purchased exceed limit

Patty Atchison, city clerk, brought to the cities attention that the trees purchased for the Arbor Day celebration exceeded the amount motioned for by Carolyn Strohm. The trees were supposed to cost $30 per unit but turned out to be $39.

“If a motion is passed for a certain amount you do not go over it,” said Demars. “Whoever made that order screwed up if they went over that amount.”

Holman questioned who would pay the remainder.

“The tree board has money,” said Demars. “It’s part of our budget.”

Holman motioned and Sheila Curtis, council member, seconded to send the trees back or cancel the order.

In other business, the council:

• passed a motion by Holman to reconsider hiring more office staff in 90 days.

• had two people interested in the position of municipal court judge. Motion was passed to approve Taylor Wine.

• motioned for approval to sign contract for John Welch, auditor.

• heard from Holman the horseshoe stakes at Sumner Park are endangering the children. Motion was passed to remove them.

• is looking into hiring another person to help with utilities. The position is negotiable per experience.

• heard that someone was interested in taking the broken concrete from the old railroad property.

• had one application for pool manager, but still needs to hire lifeguards.

• heard from Sheila Curtis, council member, that she wanted a way to recognize people who go above and beyond in the community. A motion was passed to work on recognizing individuals within two weeks.

• heard Jim Welch, building inspector, is putting together a mock car wreck April 3 in the high school parking lot.

• heard from the Dynamite Revival Ministries who would like to hold outdoor church services at Sumner Park. Gregory E. Rickel, minister, wanted approval and to know if Burlingame had any noise ordinances. Burlingame’s noise ordinance starts at 10 p.m.

“Our parks are first come first serve,” said Moon.

Kenna Burns made a motion to approve the ministry street meetings for May 6, July 1 and Aug. 26.

•discussed the Lions Club building on West Santa Fe Avenue. Moon wondered if the city bought the building, if it could be leased.

“I have spoken to a few other people who would like to have it,” said Leslie D. Holman, council member.