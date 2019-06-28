E. coli at Melvern Lake

By Rosie Blacketer on Fri, 06/28/2019 - 14:44

Outlet Park Beach closed at Melvern Lake

MELVERN — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Melvern Lake announce the immediate closure of Outlet Park Beach due to elevated levels of E. coli bacteria, which could cause health risks.

The beach will be closed until further notice and will re-open as soon as E. coli have returned to safe levels. Corps officials will have the water at the beach tested again Sunday, June 30, to determine whether the beach can be opened for the holiday weekend.

Camping and other activities will not be affected.

For more information, contact Melvern Lake Project Office at (785) 549-3318.

