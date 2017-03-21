Early morning house fire under investigation

CARBONDALE — Emergency personnel responded to an early morning house fire March 21 in the 16100 block of S. Berryton Road in rural Osage County.

“At 4:26 a.m., the Osage County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a house fire at 16129 S. Berryton Road,” said a press release from the Osage County Sheriff’s Office. “The fire is being investigated by Osage County Sheriff’s Office and the Kansas State Fire Marshal. At this time the fire origin has been undetermined.”

Osage County Fire District No. 1 Carbondale, Osage County Fire District No. 5 Lyndon, Osage County Fire District No. 4 Overbrook and Scranton Fire Department responded to the fire. Osage County EMS also assisted.

No injuries were reported and the house and garage had significant damage. The home is owned by Brian Wiggans, and the value of the house and contents are unknown. Red Cross was notified to assist the family as needed.