EAT WELL TO BE WELL: Eating healthy will change your life

You’ve heard it a million times before but it’s true – eat healthy to become healthier. But yet why do so many individuals neglect to do so? Why does less than 15% of the American public fail to eat sufficient fruits and vegetables each day? Why do we still indulge in greasy fried foods or skip meals or go on crazy fad diets to lose weight?

None of us are perfect but when medical costs are soaring and chronic diseases are the main killers of us in this country, the one thing we can control and improve upon is our food choices. Understanding how what we feed our body significantly impacts our overall health and well-being can be the incentive towards the actual doing instead of putting off what we know we should be doing.

“As a doctor, I have patients who have taken excellent care of themselves by making it a priority to eat nutritious foods and have become quite healthy doing so,” said Dr. David Samadi, chairman of urology and chief of robotic surgery at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City. “When a person chooses good, nutritious food the majority of the time, they will see and feel the positive benefits within a few weeks. When they do, they will never want to go back to eating unhealthy again.”

It is one thing to know what makes up a healthy diet but it’s another why one should want to do so to begin with. Here are some reasons why you should embrace eating healthier. Give these reasons some thought and remember making lifestyle changes doesn’t happen overnight. Give yourself time to make the adjustment but in the long run, it’ll be one of the best decisions you’ve ever made.

• Losing and achieving a healthy body weight will be easier

There are a gazillion weight loss diets out there but in reality, none have been proven to be the one and true best way to lose weight.

Simply stick with the basics – don’t skip meals, eat a variety of healthy nutrient dense fruits and vegetables, whole grains, nuts, legumes, lean meat poultry, fish and low-fat dairy and consume at least 6-8 cups of water a day. Eating in this way will help supply your body with important nutrients, antioxidants, and phytochemicals while also helping to keep you from gaining excess weight.

• Reduces risk of type 2 diabetes

There are more than 29 million Americans who have type 2 diabetes one of the leading causes of death in this country. Years of eating an unhealthy diet and gaining weight are two major risk factors for this chronic disease. By choosing more healthy foods and either losing or maintaining a healthy body weight, you will greatly reduce your risk of developing this condition and the health complications it brings.

• You’ll have a much healthier heart

Cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death in the U.S. and our diet plays a major role in its development. Be in the habit of choosing a diet rich in fish, nuts, vegetables and fruits that are good for your heart.

• You are more likely to avoid cancer

It is no secret that eating a poor diet, drinking too much alcohol, gaining too much weight and overconsuming red and processed meats have been associated with some forms of cancer. At this time it is not known if there is any one food or food groups that can totally prevent cancer, but it is in our best interest to err on the side of eating a healthy diet instead of an unhealthy diet.

“My specialty is prostate cancer and studies have suggested that diet does play a role in possibly reducing a man’s risk of it,” stated Dr. Samadi. “I advise my patients to eat more foods containing a phytochemical called lycopene which is found in tomatoes and tomato-based products such as tomato sauce, paste and canned tomatoes. Lycopene is also found in watermelon, pink grapefruit and red peppers.”

• You’ll set a good example for your kids

Our children watch us and tend to role model what we do. Be a good role model. If they see you eating breakfast instead of skipping it, they are more likely to do the same. If they see you frequently eating fruits and vegetables, they will also. By role modeling healthy eating, they are more likely to enjoy good health themselves now and into adulthood.

• You shouldn’t need to take any supplements

When you eat healthy, well-balanced meals providing all the nutrients your body needs, needing a supplement is not likely. However, taking a basic multivitamin or vitamin D3 if you are low in that vitamin will probably not harm you but very few people need to take a lot of supplements.

“Remember, supplements are not regulated and some can be risky,” advised Dr. Samadi. “Research shows it is far better to improve your dietary status by eating a variety of health-promoting food than to make up for a poor diet by taking expensive supplements.”

• You’ll have more energy

Eating a healthy diet will provide you with the necessary healthy carbohydrates from fruit, vegetables, whole grains and milk to feed your cells and energize your body.

• You’re skin and hair will look great

Our skin and hair need to be fed healthy foods supplying the nutrients keeping skin supple and smooth and your hair shiny and soft.

• You’ll have much fewer tummy troubles

Part of the problem of why some people have digestive issues is a lack of fiber. Fiber is essential for a healthy digestive system helping to prevent constipation, for boosting good bacteria, controlling hunger and guarding against illness like diverticulitis. Fiber also helps maintain normal cholesterol and blood sugar levels. Fiber rich foods are fruits, vegetables, whole grains, legumes, and lentils.