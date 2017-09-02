EAT WELL TO BE WELL: Five powerful lifestyle changes to reduce heart disease

Each year, February is designated as American Heart Month to bring awareness to and a spotlight on reminding all of us we only have one heart and we need to do what we can to take good care of it.

“Setting aside one month a year is a great idea but every day of the year we should remember to protect our hearts in order to prevent cardiovascular disease,” said Dr. David Samadi, chairman of urology and chief of robotic surgery at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City. “This disease has been the leading cause of death in the United States now for decades. It’s time we all become more educated on learning and putting into practice important lifestyle habits that can reduce our risk.”

According to the American Heart Association, cardiovascular diseases claim more lives each year than all forms of cancer and chronic lower respiratory disease combined. About 92.1 million American adults are living with some form of cardiovascular disease or the after-effects of a stroke. Cardiovascular disease, as an underlying cause of death, accounts for about 801,000 deaths in the United States which is roughly a third of the total number of deaths. Each day, approximately 2,200 people die of cardiovascular disease or about one every 40 seconds.

Five steps to preventing heart disease

“Fortunately, there are several steps one can take to lessen the likelihood of developing this disease,” stated Dr. Samadi. “Family history of heart disease we can’t do much about but making some modest improvements in certain areas can make a huge difference of whether one develops it or not.”

1. Get moving

Regular exercise is an absolute must. People who engage in being physically active have a 30 to 40 percent lower risk of heart disease than those who don’t. The heart is a muscle and like any muscle it needs exercise. Exercise strengthens the heart while controlling inflammation. Bodily movement also keeps our weight in check, reduces cholesterol levels and blood pressure.

How to get started

Each week, aim for at least 75 but preferably 150 minutes or more of moderate to vigorous exercise. Jogging at a 7 mph pace or walking at a 4 mph pace are examples of this type of exercise.

“Any opportunity a person has to move, they should do so,” suggested Dr. Samadi. “Try to stand more frequently during the day, take the stairs instead of an elevator, while watching TV get up and walk around when commercials come on, or take a brisk 5-10 minute walk on a break at work or after a meal. It all adds up.”

2. Choose more plant-based foods

Next time at the grocery store, fill your cart with at least one-third to one-half with plant-based foods – vegetables, fruits, nuts, seeds, whole grains, and beans. These foods provide protective nutrients such as potassium and fiber and are either free of or very low in saturated fat. Aim for at least 5 servings a day of such foods.

How to get started

Make half of your dinner plate filled with plant foods. Meat portions should be kept at 3-4 ounces of lean beef, fish, or poultry. Choose a variety of produce with lots of color. The deeper the colors of red, green, orange, blue, or yellow, the wider array of heart-healthy nutrients you’ll be feeding your body which your heart will love. Don’t rely on supplements – research has shown that it’s the complement of those nutrients working together that explains why whole foods is better than taking a pill form of individual nutrients.

3. Learn to relax

Stress is bad on the heart. It can lead to increased blood pressure as it can release hormones that threaten the heart. Anyone who leads a stressful life of having a job or relationship full of turmoil is more likely to have high blood pressure.

How to get started

“Everyone needs to have healthy coping strategies for those times in our lives when each of us experience higher stress levels,” said Dr. Samadi. “There are several things one can do such as practicing meditation, yoga, Pilates, tai chi or just getting a massage or listening to calming music to let stress go and learn to relax.”

4. Consume alcohol in moderation

Moderate drinking can help raise good or HDL cholesterol reducing the risk of death from heart disease by about 25 percent. Type 2 diabetes and ischemic strokes, the kind caused by blood clots, may also be reduced with moderate drinking.

How to get started

Beer and wine appear to be most beneficial as long as men keep their intake to no more than two drinks a day and women to no more than one drink a day. If you currently don’t drink, don’t get started.

5. Stop smoking

This is one of the most important steps one can do to reduce their risk of heart disease. Smokers have a two to four times greater risk of developing heart disease than nonsmokers.

“Even if a person has smoked for years, it is not too late to stop,” exclaimed Dr. Samadi. “Once a smoker kicks the habit, they can eventually lower their risk to that of someone who has never smoked. It’s worth the effort and your heart will thank you for doing so.”

How to get started

Everyone is an individual to what will make the most successful at quitting smoking. But the most successful strategies have been counseling, nicotine-replacement products, or both. Relapse is greatest during the first two to three months of quitting. It is important to have the support of family and friends and your doctor who can give you guidance on how to stop smoking.