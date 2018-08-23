Oct. 25, 1926 – Aug. 21, 2018

BURLINGAME — Edith M. Montgomery, Burlingame, died Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018 at an Osage City nursing home. She was 91.

She was born Oct. 25, 1926 at Belvue, the daughter of Gallus and Maud Archbold Voelker. She graduated from Maple Hill High School. She was a homemaker and a member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church.

She married Ivan L. Montgomery on May 1, 1950. He preceded her in death on Dec. 12, 1991. She was also preceded in death by a brother, LeRoy Voelker.

Survivors include a daughter, Mary Lou (Raymond) Hovestadt, Burlingame; a son, Robert (Deanne) Montgomery, Leavenworth; seven grandchildren, Mark Hovestadt, Daniel Hovestadt, Raymond Hovestadt Jr., Laura Walquist, Douglas Hovestadt, Amie Pendergast, Trenten Montgomery, 17 great grandchildren, two great-great grandchildren and a long time friend, Richard Deiter.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Scranton, with a Rosary at 10:30 a.m. She will lie in state from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday at Carey Funeral Home, where the family will greet friends and relatives from 6 to 8 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Patrick's Catholic Church Building Fund or the Burlingame First Responders and sent in care of the funeral home, P.O. Box 196, Burlingame, KS 66413.