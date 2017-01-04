Emergency management reports on mutual aid

LYNDON — Bryce Romine, Osage County emergency management director, spoke about the recent mutual aid offered by county fire departments and himself during his report March 27 to the Osage County Board of Commissioners.

“I went in support of the Kansas All-Hazards Management team to Reno County very early on Sunday morning,” Romine said. “ Quite an experience working the issues between Reno County, the city of Hutchinson and the incident management team. It was quite a learning experience, both on the team side and government side.”

Romine noted one the difficulties encountered was organizing the many agencies responding to the fires.

“It took us some time to get the agreements all in place,” Romine said. “We didn’t get an agreement in place until Monday afternoon with Reno County and the city.”

Romine is planning to prepare the area for such an incident.

“I plan on having a representative from the incident management team to speak,” Romine said. “I’ll invite city managers and commissioners. If we have a disaster, what the incident management team can do for us.”

“It would be real helpful to have those things in place before hand,” said Pat Walsh, county counselor.

“We’re talking about having some of these agreements, in hand, at least typed, before hand,” Romine said.

Romine also reported on agencies assisting with the large fires earlier this month in central and western Kansas. Most of the county’s fire districts sent firefighters and equipment for multiple days.

“They represented Osage County really well,” Romine said. “I know counties will reciprocate if we ever need it.”

In other business, the council:

• approved lease-purchase bid of 2.47 percent from Citizen’s State Bank for two 2017 Dodge Chargers and two 2017 Ford Police Interceptors for the Osage County Sheriff’s Office. Laurie Dunn, sheriff, also said the department needs to replace two copier/printers.

• approved purchase order 3236 for $9,053.53 to purchase a barcode evidence filing system for the sheriff’s department, and purchase order 3235 for $1,434.79 to purchase a video drone to assist with missing persons and manhunts.

• approved Swindell, Jackson, Hawk & Loyd complete reconciliations of bank accounts, review of tax sales and execute the engagement letter sent to the Osage County Board of Commissioners.

• heard the re-routing of a drainpipe had been completed Friday, and it appears to be working.

• heard from Glen Tyson, public works supervisor, that a guardrail project was underway, and that riprap is being installed at county bridges to stop erosion. Tyson also commented on chip sealing recently paved roads around Burlingame and Melvern, and that dust control prices would remain the same for 2017.

• conducted a 15-minute executive session to discuss attorney-client matters.

• approved $4,000 annual support for Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA).

• approved Romine attend a team management training April 11-12 in Salina.

• approved Valee Brown and Michelle Baily attend training for Thompson-Reuters tax software April in Wichita. The combined cost is estimated to be around $750.

• approved re-hiring Wesley Sullivan as a part time bus driver at the senior center.

• approve change orders.