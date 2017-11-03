Grant sought to replace west Market Street

OSAGE CITY — The Osage City Council was presented options Feb. 28, during the regular meeting, for grants available through the Kansas Department of Transportation’s Connecting Links program.

“I wanted to speak to you, briefly, about a potential funding opportunity for street maintenance work,” said Jason Hoskinson, project engineer for BG Consultants, Kansas City. “Ultimately, we’d be looking for direction from council if you want to proceed with a project.”

Hoskinson presented three options for grants being issued by KDOT for surface preservation, geometric improvements (turn lanes, traffic signals) or pavement restoration. The third area is new this year, and geared at projects where money would be better spent replacing pavement entirely.

He presented two options. The first fell under surface preservation, a $350,000 project to mill and overlay Market Street between Fourth and Martin streets.

“KDOT will participate in that project up to $300,000,” Hoskinson said, noting it might not be the best option for that stretch of road. “A Band-Aid may not be a best fix for a lot of that area. Everything beyond the pavement is in good shape. What if we went back with a solid concrete pavement with a good base under it? That would fit into the pavement restoration project.”

Hoskinson said that project would cost roughly $1.5 million, of which KDOT would pay for up to $1 million.

“The city would be on the hook for $550,000,” Hoskinson said.

The second option would completely dig out five blocks of Market Street, deep enough to remove all of the existing asphalt and replace it with a gravel base and 10 inches of concrete. The project would require updating ramps along the road to be compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act, but would utilize existing curbs.

Fred Hallowell, street department superintendent, said the road was repaved eight years ago. Several areas where the pavement sank in were dug out and replaced as many as three times.

“It’s been an ongoing battle,” Hallowell said. “They’ve got to try and do something new. It’s only going to get worse.”

Hallowell said the streets could easily match the cost of replacement over the concrete’s 40-year projected life. The project was announced Feb. 1, and the deadline to apply is March 17. Hoskinson said the city might have more competition if they wait to apply next year.

“You probably have a better chance of getting it now, than a year from now,” Hoskinson said. “That’s my thought process on why I wanted to bring it to you.”

“It’s biting off a chunk,” said Rod Willis, city manager. “It’s something that needs to be done, and we can always delay some other things to come up with the match we need to. If you don’t take that opportunity, somewhere in the future, you’re going to be paying a lot more out of pocket.”

Dale Schwieger, council member, motioned the city apply for a grant for a $1.5 million project to replace five blocks of Market Street. The council unanimously approved applying for the grant.

“Hopefully, we’ll be successful,” said Becky Brewer, council president.

New facilities tour

The Feb. 28 meeting opened a half-hour early with a 30-minute tour of the offices of the Osage City police and electrical departments at 322 S. Martin St., the former Kansas Department of Transportation offices, which were purchased by the city in July 2016.

“We really appreciate this facility,” said Fred Nech, police chief, during the tour. “Other law enforcement agencies can’t believe what a great facility we have. Many towns this size just have a hole in the wall.”

The new facility contains several offices and group spaces for the police department, as well as storage spaces and meeting rooms.

“It took a month of remodeling to get all this done,” Nech said. “It turned out good.”

The electrical department includes an office, as well as workspace and a garage area for all five of the city’s trucks.

“It’s a lot more space,” said Gail Lohmeyer, council member.

The site also includes an additional garage used for the city’s tractor. KDOT retained use of garages and the lot on the east end of the facility, as well as use of the city’s driveway to access Martin Street/K-170 Highway.

In other business, the council:

• heard an update from Richard Burkdoll, golf course president, regarding updates at the course. He noted the resignation of Corey Newson, course superintendent, effective March 15.

“We’re hoping to hire a guy for about $8,000 less,” Burkdoll said.

Burkdoll also gave updates on security systems at the country club building, and the option for the community to rent the meeting space.

• approved a bid for replacement of a catalytic converter for the fifth diesel generator engine at the city power plant for $100,000 through Midwest Mechanical Maintenance, of Omaha, Neb.

“With what we’ve got, in an emergency, we could run the whole town with four engines,” said Joey Lamond, utilities superintendent. “Right now, we’re a little short to be in compliance.”

Lamond also noted the city could start receiving a capacity payment for that engine as well. He said the total capacity payment from Westar for the four converted engines would be around $5,000 a month.

“That’s just for sitting there having them ready to go,” Willis said.

• approved Resolution 1010, establishing March 1 through March 31 as controlled burn month within the city. Controlled burning is subject to the county declaration of burn bans.

• conducted a five-minute executive session to discuss confidential data relating to the financial affairs of a second party. No action was taken upon return to open session.