Hensley: Hire Kansans first, buy American

TOPEKA—Gov. Brownback’s “march to zero” has been just that - a march to zero new jobs. In fact, in 2016, Kansas lost 9,600 private sector jobs.

Kansas workers are paying more in taxes and their wages lag behind the rest of the nation. We have to do better. That’s why last week, members of the House and Senate Democratic caucuses rolled out more than a dozen bills that benefit the working men and women of Kansas.

While there’s not much I would agree with that President Trump has said, I do agree with the two rules he outlined in his inaugural address. He said, “We will follow two simple rules: Buy American and hire American.”

Democrats have always believed that it is important that we hire American workers and that we buy American-made products. That is why, once again, we are introducing the Hire Kansans First Act and the Buy American Act.

The Hire Kansans First Act requires any contractor or subcontractor working on a state contract worth $100,000 or more annually to hire Kansas workers to comprise at least 70 percent of their contracted employees.

The Kansas Buy American Act requires each contract for the construction, repair, improvement, or maintenance of a public building made by a state agency to use materials manufactured in the United States.

Other proposals being introduced include stopping unscrupulous hiring practices, addressing workplace bullying, restoring teacher due process rights and public employees’ civil service rights, and improving worker’s compensation, among others. For a complete list of bills, visit www.kssenatedems.org/hensley/536/.

All of these bills aim to empower working Kansans and build the workforce with no cost to the state.

We now will wait to see if Republicans in the Kansas Legislature will follow the two rules outlined by President Trump, and give more support to these measures that help working Kansans.

Kansas needs stable, balanced fiscal policy

On January 29, 1861, Kansas became the 34th state in the union, joining as a free state. On the wall of the Capitol Visitor’s Center is a historical poster calling on people to move to Kansas for “every industrial opportunity, every agricultural opportunity, and every social and educational opportunity.” All of the opportunities that our great state promoted back then are now being jeopardized by Sam Brownback and his debilitating policies.

As we heard from his State of the State address, Gov. Brownback is still in denial about the damage his policies have caused our families and our communities. Our state is broke, and is facing a budget shortfall of nearly one billion dollars. Instead of making budget adjustments prior to the 2017 session, Brownback chose to do nothing and simply passed the buck to the Legislature. Now, he’s asking the Legislature to make budget adjustments in two weeks while he had two months.

This is not fiscal responsibility. This is poor leadership.

The only way to fully fund schools and ensure a well-educated, productive workforce is to implement sound fiscal policies. The only way to improve our highways and bridges, create thousands of new jobs, and guarantee safe travel is to balance the budget. The only way to keep rural hospitals open and maintain the best possible safety net for the people of Kansas is to reverse the Brownback income tax cuts.

None of this will come from an immediate repeal of the LLC loophole, sweeping more funds, or making more cuts.

Kansas needs fiscal policy that provides balance and stability, and prioritizes Kansas families, jobs, schools, and communities. This requires a full reconsideration of current tax and budget policies as well as recommendations from the Alvarez and Marsal efficiency study.

The damage done by the Brownback administration cannot be undone overnight. It will take years to restore Kansas. But, let it be said that the steps to restoring our state began in the 2017 session of the Kansas Legislature.

Anthony Hensley

Kansas 19th District Senator