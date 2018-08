Died Aug. 9, 2018

BURLINGTON - Jackie L. "Bubby" Barger, 54, died Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, at the Life Care Center, in Burlington.

A Celebration of Life visitation for family and friends will be held 4 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 25, at the Jones VanArsdale Funeral Home, Lebo.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society and sent in care of Jones VanArsdale Funeral Home, P.O. Box 43, Lebo, KS 66856. Condolences may be expressed at vanarsdalefs.com.