James "Mac" McNatt, 87, passed away on Sunday, December 24, 2017 at the Stormont-Vail Hospital in Topeka, Kansas. He was born on November 21, 1930 in Meriden, Kansas.

Jim had lived near Lyndon for the last 50 years. He served in the United States Air Force for 20 years and retired as a Master Sergeant in 1968. He was apart of the Berlin Airlift and served during the Korean and Vietnam Wars. After the service he worked in Heating & Air for the V.A. and owned body shops in Lyndon and Topeka. He was a member of the American Legion Post #125 of Lyndon, the Olathe VFW and the Eagles of Osage City and Ottawa.

On August 9, 1956 Jim was married to Evelyn Muncie in Spokane, Washington. Evelyn preceded him in death on August 6, 2007.

Jim is survived by his son, Charles McNatt; and his partner, Shirley Anderson.

Funeral services for Jim will be held at 11:00am on Saturday, December 30 at the Feltner Funeral Chapel in Lyndon. Burial will be in the Vassar Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:30am until service time. Memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, sent in care of the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at feltnerfuneralhome.com.