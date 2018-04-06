Kahler Capital Murder Case

By Rosie Blacketer on Mon, 06/04/2018 - 16:55

We have received the following information from Osage County Attorney Brandon Jones: "Crime Watch Daily with Chris Hansen is airing a story about the Kahler capital murder case this Wednesday at 9 AM on Topeka KTMJ-FOX Channel 43 or 1 PM on KC-WDAF Fox 4 in Kansas City. James "Kraig" Kahler was convicted of capital murder in August, 2011, for the November, 2009, killing of his estranged wife, his two daughters, and his wife's grandmother here in Osage County, Kansas. He currently sits in the Kansas Department of Corrections on death row while the appellate process moves forward."

Advertisement

The Osage County Herald-Chronicle

The official newspaper of Osage County; the cities of Burlingame, Carbondale, Lyndon, Melvern, Olivet, Osage City, Overbrook, Quenemo and Scranton; Burlingame USD 454, Lyndon USD 421, Marais des Cygnes Valley USD 456, Osage City USD 420 and Santa Fe Trail USD 434.

All content @1863-2016 Osage County Herald-Chronicle, unless otherwise stated.

Print edition published every Thursday.

 

Contact Us