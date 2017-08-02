Letter: Golf course seeks community support

Osage City has lost a lot of really fun things over the years including – a drive inn, bowling alley, and skating rink are three that come quickly to my mind. We need you to join Osage City Golf Course, an affiliate of GreatLIFE, this year.

We need as many members as possible to keep this asset in our community. The course provides entertainment, is used by both youth and adults, and attracts visitors. It is a great benefit for both our city and county.

We will be Osage City Golf Course a part of GreatLIFE. We are excited to have GreatLIFE as a consultant to help us get our golf course in great shape for this season’s golf. Membership prices are not going up even with the benefits we are gaining from joining up with GreatLIFE.

Members will be able to play many other GreatLIFE courses for the price of a golf cart. Members will be able to use the GreatLIFE fitness centers, and Osage City will have help with maintenance of the course.

Applications are now available at the City Office. A special 25 percent savings is now available for new members and anyone referring new members.

We will have information at the Osage City vs. Olpe basketball game Feb. 10. We will be available to answer your questions from 5 to 8:30 p.m.

Thanks for your help and looking forward to a great year of golf. Osage City Golf Course is now a GreatLIFE affiliate.

If you have questions about Osage City Golf or how you can help or volunteer call (785) 217-8416.

Richard Burkdoll

Osage City Golf Board President