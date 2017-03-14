Letter: Ignorance or stupidity?

Dear Editor:

I’m sure many of you have seen things that have been dumped along our roads. When I see this I ask myself and anyone that will listen, is this just pure Ignorance or stupidity?

Ignorance is the lack of knowledge. The word ignorant is an adjective describing a person in the state of being unaware and is often (incorrectly) used to describe individuals who deliberately ignore or disregard important information or facts.

Stupidity is a lack of intelligence, understanding, reason, wit or sense

In Osage County we have a dump that only costs $10 to dump your trash for up to 500 pounds. It is called a Transfer Station because the trash is transferred by semi to another location. The dump is one mile north of Highway 31 on Urish Road and a half-mile east.

I can’t believe that the trash we find on our roads would be there if we could get this information out to everyone.

Richard Burkdoll

Osage City