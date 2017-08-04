Lyndon City Council works on wastewater treatment project

LYNDON — The Lyndon City Council continued discussion and planning for a new wastewater treatment plant at its April 3 meeting.

Rick Ensz, Cooper Malone McClain Inc., provided the Lyndon City Council with a temporary note and Kansas Department of Health and Environment Loan Calls and Rural Development Bond Issuance Assistance agreement and the break down of the services.

The agreement would provide various assistances on the three loans and the bond for the wastewater treatment project. One loan is a 2004 loan on the present wastewater treatment facility. The other two loans and the bond are for wastewater treatment project that the city has been working on since August 2015. The project will replace the current wastewater treatment facility, which is one of the oldest facilities in the state. The current facility no longer meets the requirements set out in the KDHE and Environmental Protection Agency regulations.

The assistance that would be provided by the agreement includes such things as coordination, performing independent payoff calculations, and review of documents. The assistance will help ensure compliance of necessary steps and paperwork required by KDHE and Rural Development for the new wastewater treatment facility.

The total of $18,725 for the agreement includes a 30 percent discount because the call on the three loans will include some overlap in work. The council approved authorization for the mayor, Steve Morrison, to sign the agreement.

The council discussed a supplemental cost that was submitted by BG Consultants. The supplement included two additional work days that were used for water valve box adjustments, additional clean up, and the addition of various erosion control measures for the project in the amount of $215. The council authorized Morrison to sign the supplement.

The council discussed amendment No. 1 contract to employ a city engineer. The amendment changes the amount for the previously approved agreement from $10,000 to an amount not to exceed $10,000. The amendment makes the agreement compliant so that the city can be reimbursed from the wastewater treatment facility grant for the services. The council authorized Morrison to sign the amendment.

KwiKom lease approved

The council has been exploring the possibility of leasing the city water tower to KwiKom Communications. The company provides wireless internet and phone services. The range of service area would be 12-15 miles.

During the March 20 meeting the council reviewed a lease that the company submitted and identified changes that needed to be made to the lease. The council reviewed the amended lease and agreed that the changes that had been requested were included in the amended lease.

The council authorized Morrison to sign the amended lease.

Planning commission lacks quorum

Darrel Manning, chief of police and zoning administrator, informed the council that due to vacated seats, it is currently not possible for the planning and zoning commission to have a quorum and that they need to fill the vacated seats.

Bill Paterson, council member, asked if it is important to be able to have a quorum for the planning and zoning commission. Pat Walsh, city attorney, informed the council that the city has to have a planning and zoning commission.

Doug Watson, council member, asked what would happen if something came up that required the planning and zoning commission. Walsh stated that the matter would have to wait until the commission had a quorum.

Watson asked Manning how often the planning and zoning commission meets. Manning informed him that the commission meets one time per month.

Julie Stutzman, city clerk, informed the council that the need has been posted on the city’s Facebook page and flyers have been posted at Casey’s and the post office. Stutzman said that she will boost the post on Facebook and have additional flyers posted at Buzzard’s and the banks.

In other business, the council:

• received a request from Lyndon Methodist Church by Darrel Finch, council member, to provide labor as a service project to paint the shelter at the city park on June 4. David Wilson, maintenance supervisor, and Stutzman will check park budget for funding for the paint. Stutzman will also check the shelter reservations.

• received invitation to attend Osage County’s Emergency Management Table Top Exercises. The exercises will be held April 15 at the Lyndon Community Center. Manning will attend the exercises. Morrison and at least one council member will probably attend also.

• authorized Morrison to sign a Fair Housing Month Proclamation declaring the month of April as Fair Housing Month for 2017 in the city.

• authorized Morrison to sign an Arbor Day Observation Proclamation, declaring the month of April and April 22 as Arbor Day Observance for 2017 in the city.