Melvern Lake swim beach open

"Swimming open at Melvern"

MELVERN — The U.S Army Corps of Engineers at Melvern Lake announced that Coeur D’ Alene Park swim beach is open after receiving negative test results for blue-green algae this week.

"The swim beach is open as of Thursday, Aug. 30. Testing by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment conducted on Monday, Aug. 27 showed “non-detect” levels of harmful blue-green algae in the swim beach cove prompting officials to open the beach for the Labor Day holiday weekend. Officials will continue to monitor the lake, but the entire lake remains in a watch status,” Scott Rice, operations manager for Melvern Lake said. "We encourage visitors to be vigilant of lake signage and to understand conditions could change along with the weather."

Kansas Department of Health and Environment will continue to monitor these public waters and will update the status as conditions warrant. For more information contact the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Melvern Lake at (785) 549-3318 or visit the Kansas Department of Health and Environment website at www.kdheks.gov.