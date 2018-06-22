The annual Melvern Sunflower Days and 4-H Fair continues through Saturday, June 23, in downtown Melvern.

On Friday, June 2, the stockman competition, round one livestock knowledge begins at 1 p.m., followed at 3 p.m. by round two competition of livestock evaluation. The stockman competition round 3 showmanship begins at 6 p.m. The Army National Guard will have activities beginning at 6 p.m. The carnival and rides will run from 6 to 11 p.m. and don’t miss out on the 8 p.m. bingo in the park. Cool off with homemade ice cream at 7 p.m. at the community center. Listen to the music of the HB Drover Bluegrass band from 7 to 9 p.m.

Come out Saturday, June 23, and enjoy the final day of the fair. Children’s races begin at 9 a.m. at Melvern baseball fields, followed by old-fashioned games. The carnival rides will run from 6 to 11 p.m. Army National Guard activities begin at 6 p.m. Do not miss the annual parade “Those Crazy 80s” at 7 p.m. Prizes will be awarded to floats for first, second and third place. Following the parade, enjoy some homemade ice cream at Melvern Community Center and bingo at the park. Musical entertainment will be by Savanna Chestnut and the Field Hans 9 p.m. to midnight at Melvern Community Center. This entertainment will be for individuals 21 years of age and older. An entry fee will be charged, along with a cooler fee. No concessions will be available. Identification will be required for anyone consuming alcoholic beverages in aforementioned coolers.

Wristbands will be available for all three nights of the carnival. The carnival will offer wristbands for purchase the night of the carnival but at a greater price. Wristbands can be purchased in advance from a fair board member, Circle L Convenience Store or at the Lyndon State Bank – Melvern Branch office for a discount.

For more information, contact fair board members Shannon Bowers at (785) 893-3307, Angie Treinen (785) 224-6475, Linda Irey (785) 418-8423 or Dan Bowers (785) 249-7811.

For Melvern Sunflower Day information or to keep in touch with all upcoming events, visit Facebook, Melvern Sunflower Days.