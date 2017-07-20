Motorcycle troupe supports veterans

OSAGE CITY — The families of fallen servicemen can expect to be comforted by droves of motorcyclists ride into the graveyard representing the red, white and blue to honor the service of their loved one.

The American Legion Riders (ALR) discussed their organization and goals July 11 at the Jersey Creek Club meeting in the Osage City Library. Only three riders were expected to arrive for the presentation however, twice as many showed up.

The primary goal of the ALR is to support and protect veterans. According to Gardner Chapter 19 President Lynn “Atch” Atchison, funeral homes know to call the ALR to provide military honors for fallen veterans. The gesture is not limited to veterans however; police officers and firefighters are also protected.

For the full story, see the PDF edition