New restrooms approved for Jones, Sumner parks

BULRINGAME — The Burlingame City Council approved bids for the construction of new bathrooms at Sumner and Jones parks at its Feb. 21 and Feb. 23 meetings.

“I’ve been wanting to do this for a while, especially Sumner Park,” said Doug Moon, council member.

Quality Built Construction LLC, Robert Burgess and the city of Burlingame gave a quote of $39,166.76 to build the bathrooms at Sumner and Jones parks. Demolition of the old bathrooms would cost $1,500. According to Vikki DeMars, mayor, the Jones Foundation may give a grant because they are new buildings. This may have to be matched by the city.

“This is going to be vandal proof,” said Moon.

There will be two motion sensitive lights on the patio, and “super toilets” that would be hard to vandalize, according to Rosie Burgess.

Moon recommended increasing the cost by $100 to put a wainscoting underneath the awning.

“I think it is going to be a win-win for the city, and the people. That park means a lot,” Moon said.

A motion was made to apply for a Jones fund grant.

Co-op area cleanup

Wesley Colson received a quote from Jake Succi to clean up the brush at the Co-op for $10,000.

“Sounds a little steep to me,” said Michelle Mullinex, council member.

Colson explained that the property that is within city limits could not be used for residential purposes because of monitoring wells and contaminated soil.

“That’s a pretty big property,” Colson said. “It’s about a three city block area.”

No action was taken, however Colson mentioned that Vikki had a plan to handle it.

Brick restoration

Wes Colson, city superintendent, addressed the worsening condition of the brick streets in downtown Burlingame.

“We’re going to have to look at doing something with them bricks,” Colson said.

He suggested applying for a Kansas Department of Transportation grant program for pavement restoration. He said the grant could cover up to $1 million in expenses. The restoration is 100 percent covered by KDOT. The city would have to hire an engineer. The council table the action to the next meeting.

In other business, the council:

• heard from John R. Welch, who offered his auditing services to the city. Welch cited an example with the Kansas Corporation Commission who recovered $60,000 by using his services, which would cost $5,000 annually.

• heard from Colson that the sidewalk at the Burlingame ball fields is complete.

• heard from Moon that a couple of people have fallen because of the handicap ramp at the post office. He would like to send someone to look at it.

• approved a pool pass for the Parent Teacher Organization for the school carnival.

• discussed using a letter similar to the one used by Osage City to explain credit applied to electric and gas from LIEAP customers.

• heard Colson had ordered a 400-volt power box based on an electrician’s recommendation. Now the electrician says they need an 800-volt box.

“The Co-op should pay freight,” Moon said.

• heard the Burlingame power plant is almost all cleared out, according to Colson, and is almost ready to be demolished.